Ghanaian supergroup revives Burger Highlife classics

Tomi Oladipo | Matthew Mannion
July 11, 2024

Almost half a century ago, Ghanaian migrants forged a form of music that's grown into a thriving cultural scene both in Ghana and in Germany. Mixing jazz, funk, reggae, soul and Afrobeat, Burger Highlife fuses Western and African sounds.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iC7i
Tomi Oladipo wears a suit and a tie as he stands in front of the "DW News Africa" logo
Tomi Oladipo Tomi Oladipo is a British-born Nigerian journalist based in Berlin.
