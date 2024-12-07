Ghana votes amid hopes of economic revival

Voters in Ghana will cast their ballot in a general election to choose the country’s next president against a backdrop of deep economic hardship.

Ghana is set to kick off a presidential and parliamentary election on Saturday as the West African country hopes for an economic upswing after the worst financial crisis it has seen in a generation.

Twelve candidates have thrown their hats in the ring to succeed President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is stepping down next month after serving his two legally allowed terms.

However, a close electoral contest primarily pits Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia — who is the chosen successor of Akufo-Addo's New Patriotic Party (NPP) — against former President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Voting begins Saturday at 7 a.m. local (same UTC/GMT) and closes at 5 p.m., with some provisional legislative results expected to roll out later at night and on Sunday. The outcome of the presidential election is expected by Tuesday.

Battlelines drawn over economic woes

Opinion polls show Mahama — who held the presidency from 2012 to 2016 — on course for a potential comeback.

Mahama said he would "reset" Ghana and introduce a "24-hour economy," stretching industrial hours to create jobs and more production.

He said he sees Bawumia as a continuation of policies that led to the country's economic troubles.

Mahama has also vowed to renegotiate the terms of a $3 billion (€2.8 billion) International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout secured in 2023 to restructure Ghana's debts.

Meanwhile, the NPP is vying for an unprecedented third term under Bawumia.

The former central banker — who led Akufo-Addo's economic management team — has tried to distance himself from the flak over the government's handling of the economy.

Bawumia has stressed Ghana's gradual recovery from the crisis, with economic growth surging by 6.9% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2024, making it the fastest rate in five years.

He has told supporters that he will promote policies to bolster Ghana's economic recovery.

