Ghana showcases technology to tackle big challenges

Ghana's digital innovation week brings together pacesetters, entrepreneurs and investors all seeking to use technology for real social change.
Using digital and new technologies to tackle Ghana's problems. That's the focus for many innovators here. From digital solutions to climate change to greener construction techniques. One app warns of flood risks in Accra. Others want to make health and education more accessible. At Ghana's digital innovation week video games aren't just fun. They can also help shift perspectives. Like this game where players turn disabilities into superpowers.