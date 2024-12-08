  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
PoliticsGhana

Ghana: Ruling party candidate Bawumia concedes election loss

December 8, 2024

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of Ghana's New Patriotic Party has congratulated his rival on winning the presidency. "The people have voted for change," he said as he conceded his defeat to opponent John Mahama.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nszR
Mahamudu Bawumia
Mahamudu Bawumia has conceded defeatImage: Kwame Adzaho-Amenorto/picture alliance/AA

Ghana's former President John Dramani Mahama has won another term in the post after his opponent, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, on Sunday conceded defeat in presidential elections.

Bawumia, the candidate for the ruling New Patriotic Party, told a press conference that he had called Mahama to congratulate the latter on his win in the weekend poll.

He added that he had conceded ahead of official results to ease tensions.

Bawumia said Mahama's National Democratic Congress (NDC) had won the parliamentary election as well.

Two men, one with camera, one with flag, in front of a wall with the words 'Resetting Ghana. Accountability. Prosperity.'
Mahama (with flag) has promised to 'reset' GhanaImage: Misper Apawu/AP/picture alliance

Defeated over economy

 "The people of Ghana have spoken, the people have voted for change at this time and we respect it with all humility," Bawumia said.

Mahama confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, that he had received Bawumia's call.

Bawumia did not succeed in convincing voters that the government under outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo was in control amid an economic crisis and high costs of living.

Ghana has defaulted on its debt and agreed to a $3 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Mahama, 66, was previously president of Ghana from 2012 to 2017 and also served as vice president from 2009 to 2012.

He has vowed to "reset" the country, renegotiate parts of the IMF deal and introduce a "24-hour" economy to create jobs.  

tj/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Supporters of the National Democratic Party (NDC) in Accra, Ghana

Ghana: Can John Mahama return to the presidency?

Ghana: Can John Mahama return to the presidency?

John Mahama — who served as Ghana's president between 2013-2017 — is running for the top job in 2024. His longtime rival, Nana Akufo-Addo, won’t contest next year's vote, which could increase Mahama’s chances of winning.
PoliticsMay 18, 2023