Ghana: Ruling party candidate Bawumia concedes election loss

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of Ghana's New Patriotic Party has congratulated his rival on winning the presidency. "The people have voted for change," he said as he conceded his defeat to opponent John Mahama.

Ghana's former President John Dramani Mahama has won another term in the post after his opponent, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, on Sunday conceded defeat in presidential elections.

Bawumia, the candidate for the ruling New Patriotic Party, told a press conference that he had called Mahama to congratulate the latter on his win in the weekend poll.

He added that he had conceded ahead of official results to ease tensions.

Bawumia said Mahama's National Democratic Congress (NDC) had won the parliamentary election as well.

Mahama (with flag) has promised to 'reset' Ghana Image: Misper Apawu/AP/picture alliance

Defeated over economy

"The people of Ghana have spoken, the people have voted for change at this time and we respect it with all humility," Bawumia said.

Mahama confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, that he had received Bawumia's call.

Bawumia did not succeed in convincing voters that the government under outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo was in control amid an economic crisis and high costs of living.

Ghana has defaulted on its debt and agreed to a $3 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Mahama, 66, was previously president of Ghana from 2012 to 2017 and also served as vice president from 2009 to 2012.

He has vowed to "reset" the country, renegotiate parts of the IMF deal and introduce a "24-hour" economy to create jobs.

