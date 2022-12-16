Ghana gets its first photo library: Dikan Center
Dikan, Ghana's first photo library, has opened in Accra with a special collection of photo and film books featuring the African continent. The word 'Dikan' means 'Take the lead' in the Ghanaian language, Akan.
A new home for African photography
'Dikan' has become the first photo library to be established in Ghana. Its objective is to inspire, train and support photographers and filmmakers in Ghana and across Africa. Dikan aims to promote public awareness of photography through educational outreach, immersive workshops, online education, studios and events.
Ahennie exhibition
'Ahennie' means 'chieftaincy' in Akan. Through the work of photographers Emmanuel Bobbie and Paul Ninson, the embodiment, influence and nuance of chieftaincy in the Asante Kingdom are uncovered in the exhibition, Ahennie.
Royalty
Through the work of photographers Emmanuel Bobbie and Paul Ninson, the embodiment, influence and nuance of chieftaincy in the Asante Kingdom are uncovered in the exhibition, Ahennie.
'This is your new home'
Dikan is a Ghana-based non-profit organization committed to visual education through the advancement of visual storytelling. The center works to increase public access to the art of photography. Dikan is the first photo library established in Ghana.
Down the aisle
The center currently has in stock more than 30,000 photography and film books with a special collection of photo books of Africa.
Beholding royalty
The center is committed to visual education and visual storytelling in Africa. Dikan Center has a studio, a library space, classrooms, offices, a production room, gallery, and a storylab. Last year, creator of Humans of New York, Brandon Stanton via his platform, promoted a crowdfunding campaign for Paul Ninson's project that raised $1 million (€0.94 million) in a single day.
Nuggets of wisdom
Creator of Humans of New York, Brandon Stanton shares his experiences with photographers and other creatives at the opening of the Dikan Center.