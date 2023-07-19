Ghana accused of targeting Fulani refugees from Burkina Faso

Human RightsGhanaGhana accused of targeting Fulani refugees from Burkina FasoTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHuman RightsGhanaMaxwell Suuk2 hours ago2 hours agoGhana's security forces stand accused of expelling Fulani people who have fled jihadists in Burkina Faso. Accra says the refugees harbor sympathies for the jihadists, and that it is carrying out a repatriation exercise for those who wish to return.https://p.dw.com/p/4UFpYAdvertisement