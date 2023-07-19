  1. Skip to content
Ghana accused of targeting Fulani refugees from Burkina Faso

Maxwell Suuk
2 hours ago

Ghana's security forces stand accused of expelling Fulani people who have fled jihadists in Burkina Faso. Accra says the refugees harbor sympathies for the jihadists, and that it is carrying out a repatriation exercise for those who wish to return.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UFpY
Portait photo of Maxwell Suuk
Maxwell Suuk Maxwell is a TV reporter based in Tamale, Northern Ghana.
