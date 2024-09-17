Ghana 2024 election: Is the peace pact in jeopardy?

Ghana recorded eight deaths during the 2020 election despite all parties signing a peace pact. There are fears of increased electoral violence in the December election as the main opposition party refuses to sign.

Ghana is often described as a beacon of democracy in West Africa — a region beset with coups and political instability.

However, the country is grappling with unresolved issues ahead of its December presidential election, one of which is the refusal by the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to sign a peace pact — a long-standing tradition during election years aimed at fostering a peaceful vote.

The National Peace Council (NPC) , a national body that promotes the importance of peaceful elections, wants Ghanaian political parties to commit to a set of agreed principles. However, the NDC has refused to consent to the agreements this year, leaving many people concerned about the December vote.

During Ghana's 2020 general election, at least eight people died in election-related violence, according to Fact Check Ghana.

NPC chairman, Reverend Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, said the NDC's decision not to sign the peace pact "raises concerns about its relevance in dealing with electoral violence." Adu-Gyamfi told Ghana's state broadcaster, GBC, that the council would further engage the aggrieved party.

Voters will elect a successor to President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is stepping down at the end of his two terms in office Image: Christian Thompson/AA/picture alliance

Why is the NDC refusing to sign the peace pact?

The opposition NDC argues that the NPC was ineffective in gaining its trust during the 2020 election.

According to NDC chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, "signing a peace declaration doesn't mean anything to the party, as previous pacts have not yielded any results."

The NDC said they are seeking justice for those who lost their lives during the 2020 election. NDC flagbearer and former President John Mahama blamed Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo's government for the incidents.

"We need peace in the country, but there cannot be peace without justice," the party chairman stressed. The NDC is also seeking investigations into allegations of stolen ballot boxes during the election won by the NPP.

The NDC has also argued that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is twisting the opposition's stance regarding the peace pact. A pro-NDC group released a statement seeking to rebut the NPP claims.

"We, the NDC Professionals Forum (NDC PROFODUM) are appalled, but not surprised, by the NPP's predictable attempt to twist and distort the NDC's position on the Peace Council's request to sign a peace pact. The NPP's letter is a blatant display of hypocrisy and dishonesty, and we will not stand idly by while they try to deceive the good people of Ghana," the forum said.

The ruling NPP's response

In a statement released by the NPP's general secretary, the ruling party appealed to the opposition NDC to avoid issuing unhealthy statements that could potentially highten politicall tensions.

Furthermore, the party has called on all stakeholders to join the condemnation of the NDC's posture, claiming it is ironic that "despite the NDC's stated stance, they continue to be represented at the Peace Council, the IPAC [Inter Party Advisory Committee], and national security meetings. Why are they unable to maintain a principled stance to peace and stability of Ghana?"

The NPP also stressed that the country will not experience any war "regardless of the outcome of the 2024 general elections. The will of the people will be done."

What do the experts say?

At least, since last year, there have been concerns raised about the activities of Ghana's electoral commission. A section of the people including the opposition party, National Democratic Congress believe the EC is politically influenced and that the outfit has been filled with some officials affiliated with the ruling party to influence election results.

Speaking to DW, a security analyst in Ghana, Rtd. Colonel Festus Aboagye explained that a part of the problem stems from the loss of confidence in the electoral commission.

"My personal observation empirically is that the electoral commission, which is the key stakeholder, central to electoral process has lost credibility. Its integrity as far as i'm concerned has been compromised. Therefore, it is suffering from a trust deficit," Aboagye said, noting that the lack of confidence in the electoral commission seems to be getting worse.

According to Aboagye, the situation is such that other stakeholders raise concerns even when there might not be any issue. Additionally, because the EC is backed by the constitution as an independent body, it seems to see itself as unaccountable to other stakeholders, he added.

Challenges in ensuring peaceful elections

The National Peace Council's role is to ensure that all parties sign and adhere to a peace agreement. However, Aboagye believes that only appending signatures to a peace deal will not necessarily guarantee peaceful elections. Despite the decades-long adopting of a peace pact during elections, there has never been a vote devoid of violence.

"Every single election has been characterized by political violence. The worst form of political violence occurred in 2020," Aboagye added.

However, others fear that political violence may worsen in the upcoming election should the NDC refuse to sign the peace pact.

According to Albert Arhin, the national coordinator of the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), a body that supports and contributes to the promotion of credible and peaceful elections in Ghana, it would be like licensing electoral violence.

The NDC might have a point in not signing the peace agreement but "two wrongs may not make a right. Because by refusing to sign, then it means you also are saying that you may perhaps join in committing some act, because you feel that anybody who does anything is not punished. So maybe your people can also do it," Arhin said.

Could the NDC's concerns be addressed before the election?

With less than three months before the election and no sign of investigations yet, it is in doubt that the NDC's demands would be met before time.

Another controversial demand by the NDC is that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) appends his signature to the peace pact, a sign of assurance of peace. But Arhin said "these are things that are impossible. They are not going to happen. I'm not sure the attorney general is going to sign the peace pact."

Aboagye explained that a key concern is the NPC's inability to impose sanctions, as it lacks the legal authority to do so. This, he noted is a huge weakness.

What could be the solution?

It appears that the NDC's demands would not be addressed considering the little time remaining. But there needs to be a change in the implementation of the peace pact to ensure some level of effectiveness.

According to Arhin, the opposition party should sign the agreement in the meantime, while also pushing for their concerns to be addressed.

Meanwhile, Aboagye believes adopting a legal framework could bring some semblance of effectiveness of successive peace pacts during elections.

"We have come to the stage where we need to find some legal arrangements to enforce the implementation of the peace pact," adding that the precedence set by the NPC has left more to be desired, hence the waning trust.

