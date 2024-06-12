Indonesian couples fight for their love — Global Us

Nature and EnvironmentIndonesiaIndonesian couples fight for their love — Global UsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndonesia12/06/2024December 6, 2024Three love stories: how Indonesian couples with different religions and ethnicities find happiness. The hunt is on: why New Zealand has a problem with invasive species. Save the sturgeon: the consequences of climate change for the Caspian Sea. https://p.dw.com/p/4nrFeAdvertisement