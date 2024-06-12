  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentIndonesia

Indonesian couples fight for their love — Global Us

December 6, 2024

Three love stories: how Indonesian couples with different religions and ethnicities find happiness. The hunt is on: why New Zealand has a problem with invasive species. Save the sturgeon: the consequences of climate change for the Caspian Sea.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nrFe
About the show

About the show

DW "Global Us" Sendungslogo Composite

Global Us — What connects us all

There are eight billion people on Earth and we are better connected than ever before. How can we make use of that? Global 3000 is now Global Us - because now, more than ever, we need to act together.

