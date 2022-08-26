 Getting grain out of Ukraine: DW′s Mathias Bölinger in Kyiv | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 28.08.2022

DW News

Getting grain out of Ukraine: DW's Mathias Bölinger in Kyiv

Michael Kretschmer (CDU), Ministerpräsident von Sachsen, gestikuliert während eines Interviews mit der Deutschen Presse-Agentur in seinem Büro in der Sächsischen Staatskanzlei.

German state leader 'not wanted' in Ukraine after war remarks 28.08.2022

The state premier of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, drew the ire of Ukraine's ambassador in Germany over a suggestion that the Russian war be "frozen" to give diplomacy a chance.

23/03/2022 Cottbus. Ein Junge hält eine kleine Summe ukrainische Münzen und Geldscheine in die Kamera. Politiker mehrerer Parteien haben eine schnelle Lösung für den Umgang mit der ukrainischen Währung gefordert. Viele Geflüchtete hätten Schwierigkeiten, die Landeswährung Hrywnja in Deutschland umzutauschen.

Ukraine battles to avoid hyperinflation as war costs soar 27.08.2022

Ukraine's central bank has been de facto printing money to pay its troops, but the measure is unsustainable. More international support is vital, but how much new cash could be raised domestically?

May 12, 2022 - Germany - A U.S. Soldier watches Ukrainian artillerymen fire the M109 self-propelled howitzer at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 12, 2022. Soldiers from the U.S. and Norway trained Armed Forces of Ukraine artillerymen on the howitzers as part of security assistance packages from their respective countries. (Credit Image: © U.S. Army/ZUMA Press Wire Service/ZUMAPRESS.com

Russia-Ukraine updates: Russia spied on Ukrainians training in Germany, report says 26.08.2022

Germany has indications Russia is spying on Ukrainians training in Germany. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant disconnected from Ukraine's power grid yesterday is slowly building up capacity. Follow DW for more.

ARCHIV - 10.05.2022, Ukraine, Kiew: Wolodymyr Selenskyj (l), Präsident der Ukraine, begrüßt Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis 90/Grüne, ). Der Handschlag ist zurück - und das, obwohl so viele ihn schon nach wenigen Monaten Pandemie eigentlich totgesagt hatten. (zu dpa: Das Vertraute bleibt: Es werden wieder Hände gereicht) Foto: Florian Gaertner/photothek.de/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Russia-Ukraine updates: Berlin will back Kyiv for 'as long as necessary' 28.08.2022

Germany's foreign minister vowed to support Ukraine "financially and militarily" even if the war endures "for years." Meanwhile, Britain believes Russia will struggle to reinforce its troops. DW has more.