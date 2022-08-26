Getting grain out of Ukraine: DW's Mathias Bölinger in Kyiv

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The state premier of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, drew the ire of Ukraine's ambassador in Germany over a suggestion that the Russian war be "frozen" to give diplomacy a chance.
Ukraine's central bank has been de facto printing money to pay its troops, but the measure is unsustainable. More international support is vital, but how much new cash could be raised domestically?
Germany has indications Russia is spying on Ukrainians training in Germany. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant disconnected from Ukraine's power grid yesterday is slowly building up capacity. Follow DW for more.
Germany's foreign minister vowed to support Ukraine "financially and militarily" even if the war endures "for years." Meanwhile, Britain believes Russia will struggle to reinforce its troops. DW has more.
