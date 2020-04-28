Germany's Merkel calls for 'climate-friendly' coronavirus response

The world must "keep a close eye on climate protection" as it faces the economic fallout of the pandemic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, speaking remotely for the Petersberg Climate Dialogue.

"We need a financial market that provides cheap capital for climate-friendly investments," said Merkel, during an address for the annual event usually held in Berlin.

Merkel also called for climate action to be included as part of economic reconstruction plans following the pandemic, including investments in future-oriented technologies such as renewable energy.

'Looming existential threat' of climate change

In a video address following Merkel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the pandemic had "exposed the fragility of our societies and economies to shocks."

The UN chief called for "brave, visionary collective leadership," saying it was also needed to "address the looming existential threat of climate disruption."

"We have a rare and short window of opportunity to rebuild our world for the better.''

Europe's climate ambition undaunted by virus .

Merkel reaffirmed Germany's support for the EU's ambitious climate goals under the European Green Deal, which wants to see the bloc cut 55% of its 1990 emissions levels by the end of the decade. The member states have so far agreed to aim for a 40% reduction.

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen also emphasized the importance of the newer, more ambitious plan.

"By using the European Green Deal as our compass, we can turn the crisis of this pandemic into an opportunity to rebuild our economies differently and make them more resilient, so that we also leave a better place for our children," von der Leyen said Tuesday.

Germany will also stick to its agenda of phasing out coal-fired power plants, while continuing investment in sustainable energy technology, said Merkel, adding that she would support CO2 pricing to bring down emissions.

The past decade saw the highest average temperatures since measurements began.

Summit by livestream

Launched in 2010 with an initiative spearheaded by Merkel following the failed 2009 climate negotiations in Copenhagen, the Petersberg Climate Dialogue is intended to "create a space for close and constructive exchanges among ministers" on climate action.

The two-day dialogue would normally bring together foreign ministers from 30 countries, along with representatives from NGOs and the private sector.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic halting international travel, the dialogue was organized around a series of speeches and meetings by livestream.

Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect Better air quality As the world grinds to a halt, the sudden shutdown of most industrial activities has dramatically reduced air pollution levels. Satellite images have even revealed a clear drop in global levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a gas which is primarily emitted from car engines and commercial manufacturing plants and is responsible for poor air quality in many major cities.

Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect CO2 emissions fall Like NO2, carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) have also been slashed in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. When economic activity stalls, so do CO2 emissions — in fact, the last time this happened was during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. In China alone, emissions have fallen by around 25% when the country entered lockdown, according to Carbon Brief. But this change is likely to only be temporary.

Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect A new world for urban wildlife As everyone retreats to their homes, some animals have been taking advantage of our absence. Reduced road traffic means little critters like hedgehogs emerging from hibernation are less likely to be hit by cars. Meanwhile, other species like ducks may be wondering where all the people have gone and will need to find other sources of food besides breadcrumbs in the park.

Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect Drawing attention to the global wildlife trade Conservationists hope the coronavirus outbreak will help curb global wildlife trade, which is responsible for pushing a number of species to the brink of extinction. COVID-19 likely originated in a Wuhan wet market, which sells live produce and is a hub for both legal and illegally trafficked wildlife. A crackdown on trading live wildlife may be one positive thing to come out of the crisis.

Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect Waterways run clear Shortly after Italy entered lockdown, images of crystal clear canals in Venice were shared around the world — the pristine blue waters are a far cry from their usual muddy appearance. And with cruise ships docked for the time being, our oceans are also experiencing a drop in noise pollution, lowering the stress levels of marine creatures like whales and making for a much more peaceful migration.

Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect Plastic waste on the rise But it's not all good news. One of the worst environmental side-effects of the coronavirus pandemic is the rapid increase in the use of disposable plastic — from medical equipment like disposable gloves, to plastic packaging as more people opt for prepackaged foods. Even cafes that remain open no longer accept reusable cups from customers in a bid to stop the virus from spreading.

Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect Climate crisis goes ignored (for now) With the coronavirus dominating, the climate crisis has been pushed to the sidelines. But that doesn't make it any less urgent. Experts are warning that important decisions regarding the climate should not be delayed — even with the UN climate conference postponed until 2021. While emissions have dropped since the pandemic began, we're unlikely to see widespread and long-term change as a result. Author: Ineke Mules



