Germany's video game industry seeks help amid boom

Germany's video game association has warned that without state support, developers stand little chance in a booming industry. But the government could be looking to change that. DW examines the situation.
The video game industry is booming. Last year, global video games sales hit $121.7 billion (€104.6 billion), according to Amsterdam-based business intelligence firm Newzoo. That represented 14 percent growth compared to the year before.
In Germany, the video game industry is mirroring the
Sales of German-made video games shrank last year by nearly 8 percent. That's significant when taking into account that Germany is the fifth-largest marketplace for the industry and German-made games made up only 5.4 percent of all games sold in the country last year.
'More expensive' to produce
Germany's industry association has pointed to a lack of state support for game developers based in the country, saying they receive little to no assistance.
"We cannot reach a level playing field worldwide if we don't have political help," Felix Falk, director of the German Games Industry Association (GAME), told DW. "Other countries are providing much more support to help and fund the games development sector."
"The result is that in Germany, making a game is up to 30 percent more expensive than in France, England or Canada, for example. We need help to not only be the fifth-largest market for consumption, but also to be a bigger market in terms of production."
Berlin promises
But that could be changing. Following months in which Germany was without a government, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), the Christian Social Union (CSU) and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in March formally agreed to build a government together.
Part of their coalition agreement included support for the industry. The deal stated that "with a view to comparable European country subsidies," the government would support developers "to strengthen Germany as a developer location and make it internationally competitive."
"They promised to get the fund done as soon as possible," Falk told DW. "If that happens, then we can establish a level playing field, and over the coming years, German game developers will have a chance to grow significantly."
Read more: How Germany is depicted in video games
In 2017, German Chancellor Angela Merkel attended Gamescom, one of the world's largest gaming conventions, hosted in Cologne
New horizon
But game development isn't the only sector in Germany hoping to stake its claim on the global industry. Berlin-based GamerToken, a startup focusing on blockchain technology, is hoping to revolutionize the gaming ecosystem by creating a new way of managing in-game content with trust and transparency.
"GamerToken is a shared marketplace for buying and selling unique in-game items on the blockchain," according to the company. "Gamers can earn meaningful rewards for in-game activities and trade tokenized skins within a developer-friendly ecosystem."
Read more: The blockchain revolution comes to climate action
GamerToken spokesperson Benjamin Robson told DW that one of the challenges has been shaking off some of the flak blockchain technology has received since Bitcoin prices collapsed after peaking at nearly $20,000 (€17,200) per token last year.
With microtransactions – or micropayments for virtual goods – becoming an increasingly integral part of video games, comprising €659 million ($767 million) of German video games sales in 2017, GamerToken's concept has its prospects.
Bright future
Meanwhile, eSports has grown from a "niche sport into a mass phenomenon in a short amount of time" in Germany, according to GAME. Forecasts put eSports business revenue in Germany at €130 million ($150 million) by 2020, according to New York-based consultancy Deloitte.
Read more: Will German eSports be recognized as a sport?
With all signs pointing up, Germany is poised to ride the global growth trend surrounding the industry. However, it could be a downhill ride for developers without political support to compete internationally.
But GAME's Falk is optimistic.
"I think in 10 years' time, there will be many more games from Germany taking the top spot as the biggest blockbusters and most exciting indie games on the show floor," Falk said.
GAME director Felix Falk remains optimistic that the government will move forward on supporting developers in Germany
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The Gamescom in Germany is Europe's biggest trade fair for interactive games. DW talked with media scientist Jörg Müller-Lietzkow about gaming addiction, with the expert in the middle of a virtual car race. (23.08.2018)
Germany is the world's fifth largest gaming market but it rarely turns up as a backdrop for video games. That was clear once again at the Gamescom fair. But there's hope. Indie developers are showing what's possible. (22.08.2018)
From now on, German eSports will be supported by a national association. Can eSports become an actual sport in Germany? Violent games are still causing trouble in that regard. (15.12.2017)
Germany's chancellor will get a fourth term after her junior partners, the SPD, voted for a coalition deal. The new government could be in place in less than two weeks' time, ending months of uncertainty. (05.03.2018)
Germany's Social Democrats and Angela Merkel's conservatives have signed a coalition agreement. DW examines their plans for the country's future. (12.03.2018)
The days when gaming was a niche passion are long gone, as gamescon, the gaming industry trade fair in Cologne, shows. Yet despite its own multitude of gamers, Germany is still losing out on market share in the sector. (22.08.2018)
Gamers are voters, too. At least the ones over 18. Now shortly before a general election, top policymakers in Germany have discovered the digital gaming community and are sitting up and taking notice. (21.08.2017)
Migration is on the rise in many nations. For those living outside their home country, Bitcoin remittance platforms offer a quick and cheap alternative for sending money back home to friends and family. (31.01.2018)
Blockchain can trace everything from green supply chains to emissions cuts, enable green energy trading and convert plastic waste into cash. A host of initiatives and start-ups are getting in on the technology. (08.05.2018)
The price of the virtual currency slumped nearly 20 percent on Friday amid expanding losses that set Bitcoin on track for its worst week since 2013 after peaking close to $20,000 last Sunday. (22.12.2017)