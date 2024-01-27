Germany's train drivers strike to end early

Cars and TransportationGermany
Germany's train drivers strike to end earlyJanuary 27, 2024
The GDL German train drivers union has reportedly agreed to end its strike early and return to work early on Monday.
Millions of German passengers were caught up as the union escalated an ongoing labor dispute with Deutsche Bahn.
On Wednesday, train operators for passengers in Germany went on strike, announcing that they wouldn't be back to work until Monday night.
But they now plan to return to work on Monday at 2 a.m.
The strike is the fourth since the start of the collective bargaining round at the beginning of November.
This is a developing news story, more to follow ...
jcg/lo (dpa, AFP)