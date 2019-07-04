Germany's Tour de France hope Emanuel Buchmann: 'I'm not a born captain'

DW: Emanuel Buchmann, are you starting this Tour de France with a different feeling than in past years?

Emanuel Buchmann: Yes, I think so. This season has gone superbly for me. Now, I'm captain for the first time and I think it's realistic for me to finish in the top 10 of the general classification. I'm motivated to make that happen.

Are you putting yourself under pressure?

Yes, a certain amount of pressure is there – from myself and my team. Anyone who is focused on the general classification has this pressure. But I see this as a huge chance for me to achieve something.

Riding for the general classification means you can never afford to lose time. Does this mean three weeks of stress?

Yes. People are really nervous in the first week. You have to be careful to get through quickly, not to lose time or even crash. This race is extremely stressful when it comes to wanting to stay at the front of the pack. Fortunately, we're in the mountains by the six stage, and that's when things sort themselves out.

You've taken a big step forward in your development this season and gotten great results. What have you changed?

I haven't changed that much. I'm just a bit stronger, can push a bit further. That can make a huge difference on the mountains though. It's the difference between leading and chasing. I see it as continuous development though. I have taken a step forward each year, and my preparation came off without hitch this year. I'm more mature.

Do you feel like you're getting more respect from the Peloton now?

Yes, I think that other riders have more respect for me now. Many can see how in form I am and so they don't let me push on anymore. That's true of our whole team. Each one of us has taken a step forward and developed. That breeds confidence and so we react differently in races.

You're a team captain for the first time on the Tour. How does this role fit with your character?

I'm not a born captain, one who makes great speeches. But I think that's something that you can learn. At the Vuelta in 2018 I started as captain and that worked well [Buchmann finished 12th in Spain]. I think I can build from that here.

What are you most looking forward to after the Tour?

I'm excited for the calm that follows the hype. I need that after the Tour, and I'm really happy about it. And I need a break too. Preparation for the Tour was really tough.

Emanuel Buchmann, 26, started cycling at the age of 13. He has been a professional rider since 2015. He was German champion in his first year and also raced in his first Tour, where he finished third in one stage. Since then he has developed into a tour specialist and is regarded as one of the greatest German cycling talents since Jan Ullrich and Andreas Klöden.

This interview was conducted by Joscha Weber