 Germany′s top diplomat: George Floyd protests ′legitimate,′ urges press freedom | News | DW | 02.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany's top diplomat: George Floyd protests 'legitimate,' urges press freedom

Foreign Minister Maas hopes peaceful protests against police brutality in the US will make a difference. He also said he would contact US officials to support a DW journalist kept from freely reporting in Minnesota.

Heiko Maas (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday said peaceful protests against police brutality in the United States were "more than legitimate" and called for press freedom for those covering the demonstrations. 

"The peaceful protests that we see in the US, involving many moving gestures, including by American police officers, are understandable and more than legitimate," he told reporters at a news conference.

"I can only express the hope that the peaceful protests don't turn violent, and even more the hope that they will have an impact," he added.

Maas also tweeted the message from his official account on Tuesday.

"With regard to the incidents involving Deutsche Welle, of which we have also been made aware, we will contact US authorities to find out more about the circumstances," Maas told DW. "We remain firmly committed: Journalists must be able to carry out their task, which is independent coverage of events, without endangering their safety."

Watch video 02:44

DW team confronted by Minneapolis police during nighttime curfew

"Democratic states under the rule of law have to meet the highest standards when it comes to protecting freedom of press," Maas added. "Any violence that occurs in this context not only has to be criticized — above all it has to be properly followed up and investigated so that journalists are protected when they are doing their work."

Read more: US attack on press freedom gains supporters

Both peaceful and violent protests against police brutality have spread across the US after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed when a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, kneeled on his neck.

The police officer has since been charged with murder

Read moreOpinion: George Floyd killing opens racism wounds for European blacks

Watch video 02:12

DW's Stefan Simons on his confrontation with Minneapolis police

The demonstrations have inspired other anti-racism rallies in other parts of the world, including outside the US embassy in Berlin. More protests are expected in cities around Germany this weekend. 

DW's Stefan Simons was shot at by police on two separate occasions while covering the Minneapolis protests. He was wearing a press jacket during both incidents and had identified himself as a journalist. 

Watch video 00:40

Germany to take up DW reporter incident with US

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Anti-racism protests spread to Berlin and London

Outcry over the killing of George Floyd has gone international, with people taking to the streets in Berlin and London to show solidarity with US protesters. In Germany, soccer stars wore T-shirts and knelt in support. (31.05.2020)  

Trump threatens to deploy troops as police tear gas protesters

US President Donald Trump says unrest arising from the killing of George Floyd constitutes "acts of domestic terror." A medical examiner has said the manner of Floyd's death was "homicide." (02.06.2020)  

Africans in Germany lose their church communities

Many in the African diaspora consider their church community a home away from home. But the coronavirus pandemic often makes it difficult for expatriates to maintain social networks and practice their faith. (01.06.2020)  

Related content

USA Proteste gegen Polizeigewalt / Tod von George Floyd

US cities impose curfews as anti-police brutality protests persist 01.06.2020

Peaceful protests took place across US cities, but pockets of looting prompted officials to introduce curfews to avoid violence. President Trump blamed the far left for violence, while others pointed to the far right.

Deutschland Bundesliga - SC Paderborn v Borussia Dortmund | Jadon Sancho 'Justice for George Floyd'

Black Lives Matter: Jadon Sancho leads Bundesliga players' show of support 01.06.2020

As demonstrations against police brutality and racism continue in the US, big Bundesliga names have shown their solidarity and help spread the message. The response from German football authorities is, as yet, unclear.

Anger over George Floyd’s death spreads around the world 01.06.2020

The fight against racism is a global fight. Around the world, people have protested in solidarity with George Floyd. There have been protests outside the US embassy in Berlin while others are taking to art to express their solidarity.

Advertisement