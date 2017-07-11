Germany's top diplomat Baerbock in Moscow amid Ukraine standoff

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is set to hold talks in Moscow on Tuesday, seeking to ease tensions amid fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.

Baerbock had spent the previous daysin Kyiv, where she said Germany would "do our all to guarantee Ukraine's security."

She also said any attack on Ukraine would come with a high price for the aggressor.

However, Berlin has been vague on the actual steps it was taking to help Ukraine. Unlike the United States and the UK, Germany has refused to supply the ex-Soviet state with defensive weapons. Baerbock, instead, has offered to boost Ukraine's cyber defenses.

Baerbock to talk security with Lavrov

During her first visit to Moscow, Baerbock is due to meet Russia's veteran Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The two are expected to focus on the border standoff between Ukraine and Russia, as well as the demands for security guarantees Moscow has recently delivered to NATO.

Russia currently has an estimated 100,000 troops stationed on its border with Ukraine. Moscow has also been demanding that NATO drastically scale back its military buildup in eastern Europe and wants to secure a pledge from the trans-Atlantic military alliance that it will never accept Ukraine as a member. But Russia denies seeking a pretext to invade Ukraine.

What is Germany's position on Russia?

Despite being new to her position, Baerbock has already shown herself willing to draw clear lines when it comes to Russia, including last month's expulsion of two Russian embassy employees.

Baerbock declared the two personae non gratae over an assassination in a Berlin park, which a German court linked to the Russian state, and decried the 2019 killing as "murder by state contract."

She also took a clear stance on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline which connects Russia and Germany, saying that the pipeline should not be allowed to operate if the crisis in Ukraine escalates.

However, the government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz seems to be split on the issue. Last week, Germany's Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said the project "should not be dragged into this conflict."

Ukraine opposes the pipeline because it would allow Russia to bypass its neighbor when exporting gas to buyers in western Europe, thus potentially reducing Kyiv's international significance and potentially depriving the impoverished country of transit fees.

But Germany is facing an energy crisis and rising electricity prices, putting Berlin under pressure to open the valves on Nord Stream 2. Many Western politicians accuse Russia of trying to weaponize energy supplies against the European Union, which Moscow and its state-controlled gas exporter Gazprom deny.

Media reports indicate that the US and its European allies are now mulling sanctions against Russian banks in case of an attack on Ukraine, possibly cutting them off from the international SWIFT payment system.

