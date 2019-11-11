 Germany′s top court upholds murderer′s right to be forgotten | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 27.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Germany

Germany's top court upholds murderer's right to be forgotten

Germany's Constitutional Court has upheld the right of a man convicted of murder in 1982 to have his name removed from the internet. The man's full name appeared in the online archive of a major news magazine.

Germany's Constitutional Court

Germany's highest court said it had upheld a complaint from a man convicted of murder in 1982 because archived reports about the crime appeared first in internet searches for his name.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the judges ruled that while it was allowable for search engines to provide news reports on current crimes, the justifiable public interest in reports that made perpetrators identifiable decreased with time.

The case in question was a major news story in Germany in 1982. The man, a member of the crew of a sailing ship named Apollonia, shot and killed two people and severely injured another, following a row on board when the ship was in the Caribbean. The man, then in his early 40s, was released from prison in 2002.

Read more: EU court: Google need not apply 'right to be forgotten' outside EU

The case became famous enough to be turned into a book and a TV documentary aired by public broadcaster ARD in 2004. In 1999, news magazine Der Spiegel put three print reports from 1982 and 1983, in which the man's full name appeared, in its freely available online archive.

The murderer, on becoming aware of the archive in 2009, launched a long legal campaign to have the reports removed. Germany's Federal Court of Justice initially dismissed his suit, on the grounds that the public had an interest in learning about the Apollonia murders, and that his name was inextricably tied to the events.

The man argued that the internet archive represented a violation of his privacy rights, and his "ability to develop his personality," as the court statement put it.

Decision welcomed

Lawyers and press freedom advocates both welcomed Wednesday's statement, though for different reasons. "Even with spectacular cases and serious crimes like murder, perpetrators have a right to be forgotten and a new chance in society," data privacy lawyer Christian Solmecke told DW. "That insight is equally right and just."

Long-running issue

The issue of how internet search engines must balance privacy rights with the freedom of information has dogged courts in Germany and at European level for some time. Google won a victory in April when the European Court of Justice decided that it did not have to apply an EU law requiring the removal of search engine results upon request outside of EU borders.

That decision  ame after the French data watchdog CNIL fined Google €100,000 ($109,790) in 2016 for declining to delete sensitive information from global internet search results.

Germany's Constitutional Court decided that though EU law was valid, in this case it was its duty to protect the constitutional rights of German citizens.

  • Apps on a smartphone

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Free speech or illegal content?

    Whether hate speech, propaganda or activism, governments across the globe have upped efforts to curb content deemed illegal from circulating on social networks. From drawn-out court cases to blanket bans, DW examines how some countries try to stop the circulation of illicit content while others attempt to regulate social media.

  • Messages in a German Facebook account

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Social media law

    After a public debate in Germany, a new law on social media came into effect in October. The legislation imposes heavy fines on social media companies, such as Facebook, for failing to take down posts containing hate speech. Facebook and other social media companies have complained about the law, saying that harsh rules might lead to unnecessary censorship.

  • Sign of Google with silhouettes of people

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Right to be forgotten

    In 2014, the European Court of Justice ruled that European citizens had the right to request search engines, such as Google and Bing, remove "inaccurate, inadequate, irrelevant or excessive" search results linked to their name. Although Google has complied with the ruling, it has done so reluctantly, warning that it could make the internet as "free as the world's least free place."

  • Young Ukrainians protesting a ban on Russian social media platforms and web services

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Blanket ban

    In May 2017, Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russian social media platforms and web services. The blanket ban affected millions of Ukrainian citizens, many of whom were anxious about their data. The move prompted young Ukrainians to protest on the streets, calling for the government to reinstate access to platforms that included VKontakte (VK), Russia's largest social network.

  • Max Schrems waits for the verdict of the European Court of Justice

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Safe Harbor

    In 2015, the European Court of Justice ruled that Safe Harbor, a 15-year-old pact between the US and EU that allowed the transfer of personal data without prior approval, was effectively invalid. Austrian law student Max Schrems launched the legal proceedings against Facebook in response to revelations made by former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor, Edward Snowden.

  • Chinese social media services

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Regulation

    In China, the use of social media is highly regulated by the government. Beijing has effectively blocked access to thousands of websites and platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest. Instead, China offers its citizens access to local social media platforms, such as Weibo and WeChat, which boast hundreds of millions of monthly users.

  • Twitter Logo displayed on a cellphone (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Rourke)

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Twitter bans Russia-linked accounts

    Many politicians and media outlets blame Russia's influence for Donald Trump's election victory in 2016. Moscow reportedly used Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Instagram to shape public opinion on key issues. In October 2017, Twitter suspended over 2,750 accounts due to alleged Russian propaganda. The platform also banned ads from RT (formerly Russia Today) and the Sputnik news agency.

  • Facebook app option on a phone screen (picture alliance/NurPhoto/J. Arriens)

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Facebook announces propaganda-linked tool

    With social media under pressure for allowing alleged Russian meddling, Facebook announced a new project to combat such efforts in November 2017. The upcoming page will give users a chance to check if they "liked" or followed an alleged propaganda account on Facebook or Instagram. Meanwhile, Facebook has come under fire for not protecting user data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV (dj)


DW recommends

EU court: Google need not apply 'right to be forgotten' outside EU

The European Court of Justice has ruled that Google doesn't have to apply an EU law requiring the removal of search engine results upon request outside of EU borders. The decision is a victory for the US internet giant. (24.09.2019)  

EU data protection: End of the digital Wild West

The new EU data protection law taking effect May 25 has many small companies worried. But EU Commissioner Vera Jourova stresses that there is no need to panic – authorities will focus on watching the digital giants. (25.05.2018)  

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

Germany has passed a new law on social media in 2017, despite complaints from social media companies worried about the impact on their business. But how far is too far? DW examines the trends. (29.05.2017)  

Related content

Bangladesch Demonstration Rohingya im Flüchtlingslager Kutupalong

Gambia files genocide case against Myanmar 11.11.2019

Gambia has lodged a grievance with the United Nations' top court, calling for an end to genocide in Myanmar. The Southeast Asian country is accused of using rape and murder to persecute its Rohingya Muslim minority.

Südafrika Protest gegen Frauengewalt

South Africa struggles to combat its problems with violence 21.09.2019

Criminality seems to have become an established part of society in the rainbow nation. Murder, rape and xenophobia have painted a dark picture of South Africa. The country is searching for solutions — but will they work?

Mohammed bin Salman Kronprinz Saudi Arabien

Record stock debuts, and why they often spell trouble 07.11.2019

When the world’s largest oil firm, recently attacked by drones and owned by a government associated with murder, offers company shares at a premium — what could possibly go wrong?

Advertisement

Germany

Thieves strike priceless treasure trove in Dresden museum heist

Germany's top court upholds murderer's right to be forgotten

Germany's 16 states: Schleswig-Holstein

Merkel vows to hit 2% NATO spending target 'by early 2030s'