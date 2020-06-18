 Germany′s top court to rule on ′Maddie′ suspect′s release | News | DW | 22.06.2020

News

Germany's top court to rule on 'Maddie' suspect's release

The main suspect in the case of the missing British toddler Madeleine McCann is serving jail time on drug charges. It's up to Germany's highest court to rule on if he can leave prison early.

Madeleine McCann (picture-alliance/dpa/Brainpix/Itspress/Pacoeden)

Germany's Federal Court will rule on whether the suspect in the case of the missing British girl Madeleine McCann should be allowed to leave prison early, the state court in the city of Braunschweig said on Monday.

The 43-year-old man, who has not been named in Germany, is currently in prison in the northern city of Kiel. He has been serving a sentence imposed for a drugs offence in 2011. His sentence ends in 2021, but after serving two thirds of the time he has applied for early release.

The man is also under investigation for the May 2007 abduction of the girl from a holiday apartment in the Portuguese seaside resort of Praia da Luz days before her fourth birthday.

The case reached the highest court after lower level courts in Kiel and Braunschweig failed to agree on which jurisdiction is responsible for taking the decision.

More to come…

