 Germany′s top court overturns Stuttgart′s protest ban | News | DW | 18.04.2020

News

Germany's top court overturns Stuttgart's protest ban

Germany's top court has ruled that coronavirus pandemic strictures don't automatically outweigh freedom of assembly. The judges said officials must examine case-by-case an applicant's bid to hold a demonstration.

Germany's top court overturns Stuttgart's protest ban

Germany's Federal Constitutional Court rebuked Stuttgart city for just citing a local pandemic decree and saying "no" on the phone to a person who planned to hold a 50-person demonstration on Saturday against the coronavirus-related lockdown measures in place. 

Article 8 on freedom of assembly in Germany's Basic Law could only be curbed via an administrative exercise of discretion over "concrete circumstances," it ruled, referring to a decree issued by Baden-Württemberg state.

The government of Stuttgart, the state's capital, argued that the decree gave it no scope to even issue a legally contestable reply. The person organizing the demonstration had wanted to highlight widespread incursions on basic rights since Germany's pandemic lockdown began in mid-March.

Read more: Emergencies, disasters, curfews: Who decides what in Germany?

Decision on a case-by-case basis

In a fast-track preliminary ruling, judges at the Karlsruhe-based court stated: "Merely blanket arguments, which could be applied against any assembly, would not do justice to the discretionary scope required of administrators by the norm-making parliament…"

The plaintiff, whose name was not visible in the top court's ruling, approached Karlsruhe after losing a lower-court appeal before Baden-Württemberg's top administrative court on Wednesday.

The three-judge Karlsruhe panel in their ruling said the Stuttgart city administration in negotiations with the applicant could have agreed on a lower number of participants combined with physical spacing, location and demonstration timing.

On Wednesday, Germany's top court in similar fast-track provision rulings, had quashed two rejections of demonstrations in Giessen, a city in Hesse state, enabling them to proceed, but under strict safeguards.

ipj/sri (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Germany set to consider relaxing coronavirus restrictions

Top German scientists have said that the country could begin to reduce public restrictions after April 19. Chancellor Angela Merkel will take this into account when her government decides how to proceed. (13.04.2020)  

Germany's Ethics Council picks apart coronavirus lockdown debate

As an influential moral authority, Germany's Ethics Council has advised the government and recently called for a debate on ending the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. What exactly is the body and what does it do? (09.04.2020)  

Related content

Coronavirus New York Hart Island Anlegen von Massengräbern für die Opfer

Coronavirus latest: Some US states eye reopening soon 18.04.2020

At least three US states are considering easing restrictions on public life amid the coronavirus outbreak. One tally has said over 150,000 people have died during the pandemic. Follow DW for the latest.

DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Science unscripted - Daily news on COVID-19 17.04.2020

COVID-19 causes heart issues in an alarming number of patients. Physician Anna Carthaus explains what we know. Listen to DW's science podcast for a different angle on the coronavirus — five minutes every day from Germany.

Kenia | Coronavirus Kenia | Coronavirus

Coronavirus: IMF appeals for billions in aid to Africa during pandemic 17.04.2020

The IMF says Africa does not have the resources to tackle the coronavirus crisis and needs international support. Two German states ask citizens to wear face masks in public. Follow DW for the latest.

