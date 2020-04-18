Germany's top court overturns Stuttgart's protest ban

Germany's top court has ruled that coronavirus pandemic strictures don't automatically outweigh freedom of assembly. The judges said officials must examine case-by-case an applicant's bid to hold a demonstration.
Germany's Federal Constitutional Court rebuked Stuttgart city for just citing a local pandemic decree and saying "no" on the phone to a person who planned to hold a 50-person demonstration on Saturday against the coronavirus-related lockdown measures in place.
Article 8 on freedom of assembly in Germany's Basic Law could only be curbed via an administrative exercise of discretion over "concrete circumstances," it ruled, referring to a decree issued by Baden-Württemberg state.
The government of Stuttgart, the state's capital, argued that the decree gave it no scope to even issue a legally contestable reply. The person organizing the demonstration had wanted to highlight widespread incursions on basic rights since Germany's pandemic lockdown began in mid-March.
Read more: Emergencies, disasters, curfews: Who decides what in Germany?
Decision on a case-by-case basis
In a fast-track preliminary ruling, judges at the Karlsruhe-based court stated: "Merely blanket arguments, which could be applied against any assembly, would not do justice to the discretionary scope required of administrators by the norm-making parliament…"
The plaintiff, whose name was not visible in the top court's ruling, approached Karlsruhe after losing a lower-court appeal before Baden-Württemberg's top administrative court on Wednesday.
The three-judge Karlsruhe panel in their ruling said the Stuttgart city administration in negotiations with the applicant could have agreed on a lower number of participants combined with physical spacing, location and demonstration timing.
On Wednesday, Germany's top court in similar fast-track provision rulings, had quashed two rejections of demonstrations in Giessen, a city in Hesse state, enabling them to proceed, but under strict safeguards.
ipj/sri (dpa, AFP, Reuters)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Top German scientists have said that the country could begin to reduce public restrictions after April 19. Chancellor Angela Merkel will take this into account when her government decides how to proceed. (13.04.2020)