  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Benin Bronzes
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Film still from the Penny ad 'The Rift' with older woman and younger boy sitting across from each other.
Film still from the Penny ad 'The Rift'Image: Serviceplan Group
LifestyleGermany

Why supermarkets bring out emotional ads during Xmas

Stefan Dege
57 minutes ago

For years, companies have been producing touching Christmas commercials, reaching millions of people. But the approach is not entirely altruistic.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LB9q

An apartment block, somewhere in Germany. In the underground parking garage, in the elevator and even behind closed doors, people get into fights, shout or curse at each other. Meanwhile, ever larger cracks appear in the walls, doors, floors and ceilings. Disturbing images and frightening sounds emerge until finally, a little boy makes the first move: "Let's talk" is the message in the video commercial for Penny, a large German discount grocery store.

But why do such issues appear in a retail company's Christmas video?

Christoph Everke, Creative director of Munich-based Agentur Serviceplan Campaign, with tattoed arms folded in front of him.
Christoph Everke, Creative director of Munich-based Agentur Serviceplan CampaignImage: Thorsten Jochim

Christoph Everke, creative managing director of the Munich-based agency Serviceplan Campaign, which came up with the Penny campaign, says: "We wanted to address what moves people: The crises and also the cracks in society that people perceive, driven by the clash of opinions, in social media or in the family or on the street."

That's how the idea for the Penny video called "The Rift" (Der Riss) came about, with a conciliatory message, as Everke explained: "We should talk to each other again instead of going at each other."

Emotional ads during Xmas


Christmas films like "The Rift" have been making a name for themselves for a few years now. A pioneer in Germany was the Edeka Group, which created the surprise 2015 hit video "Heimkommen" (German for "homecoming").

In the film, after years of sadly celebrating alone, an old man resorts to a desperate ploy to finally reunite his children and gather around the  Christmas tree — he sends out his obituary. The message that those rushing home to honor the supposedly deceased hits right to the heart: "It's time to come home." The clip has reached more than 69 million people to date — and moved many of them to tears.

In Germany, such Christmas campaigns have been booming ever since. "Larger companies and especially food chains are taking a stand on social issues and trends," says Michael Bernecker, of the German Institute for Marketing in Cologne. Experts speak about corporate social responsibility, by which they mean, among other things, the voluntary contribution by businesses to sustainable development — above and beyond legal requirements.

But Everke also admits that it's really about long-term customer loyalty.

Xmas ads are expensive

Many companies are willing to pay a lot for this. According to Bernecker, discount grocery stores in Germany are the most generous advertisers of all, spending € 200 million euros ($212 million) a year on advertising. Part of the budget flows into Christmas campaigns. An advertising film like "Der Riss," for example, costs a seven-figure sum, according to Bernecker.

A pioneer in this marketing sector was the British retail group John Lewis, which began producing touching animated films over a decade ago and thus popularized the genre of "Christmas ads" throughout Europe.

The videos, which range between cinematic art and marketing, set standards and found recognition even in the editorial offices of prominent newspapers such as Britain's The Guardian.

In many sectors, Christmas — the festival of love — is also a festival for the advertising industry. Whether political, colorful, emotional or sometimes funny, many companies vie for attention with their stirring video clips. However, they rarely focus on the products of individual brands. Instead, they are increasingly concerned with contemporary or social issues, with companies taking a stance.

"Over time, a pure Christmas message has evolved into an attitude message," says advertising expert Everke. Penny's attitude? "We think community is good."

Xmas in the advertising industry

Last year, a video by the Norwegian postal service went viral: "When Harry Meets Santa" told the endearing story of a man who falls in love with Santa Claus and whose feelings are not unrequited. Even more topical is this year's spot, "Father Christmas and Mother Earth," an urgent appeal to stop climate change.

Also worth seeing is "Brave Face," the Christmas film by the British charity Shelter, which cares for homeless people.

John Lewis produced the clip "The Beginner" in 2022. It tells the story of a man who prepares for the arrival of his foster daughter by learning to skateboard. In the video, online retailer Amazon is not able to deliver Christmas packages this year. So, the single father turns to his neighbors to help make his daughter happy at Christmastime.

Emotion overkill at Xmas

Should grocery retailers be the ones to spread messages of Christmas cheer?

More than 18 million YouTube users have now watched the Penny video "The Rift" — directed by Seb Edwards — with intense reactions: "A stark film that makes you think," wrote one user. "You hit the nail on the head and people right to the heart," praised another. "More inspiring than any Christmas mass in the church," formulated yet another.

But there is also critique: "What does this clip have to do with the discount grocery store?" one viewer pondered. "It's strange that supermarket chains are now advocating the teaching of moral and ethical values," notes another. Yet someone else questions, "Wouldn't it be the job of our politicians to spread such a message?"

This article was originally written in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Multicolored fairy lights are festooned across the front of a house

How Xmas has changed in Germany since 1945

How Xmas has changed in Germany since 1945

Christmas in Germany has changed a lot during the last decades. We show you how modestly the Germans celebrated Christmas in 1945 and how they are celebrating nowadays.
CultureDecember 19, 202212 images
Advent wreath with red candles, one of them lit, and a string of lights in the background.

German idioms to keep calm in the holiday season

German idioms to keep calm in the holiday season

The stress level can be high before Christmas — buying gifts and preparing family reunions. Here are a few German expressions to stay calm and relax during the year-end rush.
LifestyleNovember 30, 2022
Child smiles, looking down at the present she is holding next to a Christmas tree.

10 German Christmas traditions and their origin

10 German Christmas traditions and their origin

Who invented the Advent wreath? When did Christmas markets start? What do Germans eat on Christmas Eve? Find out here.
CultureDecember 7, 201710 images
Show more stories
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Zelensyy in Bakhmut, Ukraine.

US to promise Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

Zimbabwe headed for bumper wheat crop

Zimbabwe headed for bumper wheat crop

Food Security28 minutes ago02:30 min
More from Africa

Asia

Afghanistan Frauenbildung

Taliban ban Afghan women from attending university

Taliban ban Afghan women from attending university

Politics4 hours ago02:14 min
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Becker

'I was guilty' Becker admits as he recalls prison loneliness

'I was guilty' Becker admits as he recalls prison loneliness

Society13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

St. Nicholas waves from a train in Kyiv

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

Conflicts22 hours ago02:11 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Hamid Ghare Hassanlou and his wife are seen in a photo on a computer screen

Iranian family torn apart by protest crackdown

Iranian family torn apart by protest crackdown

Conflicts22 hours ago03:29 min
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants cross the Rio Grande to seek asylum in El Paso

Migrant crisis: State of emergency in the border city of El Paso

Migrant crisis: State of emergency in the border city of El Paso

MigrationDecember 20, 20227 images
More from North America

Latin America

Argentinien | Empfang der Fußballnationalmannschaft in Buenos Aires

Argentina's World Cup winners get triumphant welcome home

Argentina's World Cup winners get triumphant welcome home

SoccerDecember 20, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage