 Germany′s summer music festival season blasts off | Music | DW | 05.07.2018

Music

Germany's summer music festival season blasts off

Summer is outdoor music festival time in Germany. From world music to hip-hop and head-banging to folk and reggae, there's something for everybody — even concerts on an island in a lake!

  • Dinge, die man auf ein Festival mitnehmen sollte (Bildergalerie)

    10 things to bring to a German music festival

    Show off that umbrella

    Apart from the obvious tent and sleeping bag, one item on your festival packing list should be an umbrella. But don't bring just any umbrella — the funkier the better. Make it animal shaped and attach some lights and glitter. You can pop it up high in the air while on the dance floor, which gets the crowd excited and serves the more practical purpose of helping your friends spot you in the crowd.

  • Dinge, die man auf ein Festival mitnehmen sollte (Bildergalerie)

    10 things to bring to a German music festival

    Find your inner child

    No German festival experience is complete without the right accessories. This means channeling your inner child and stocking up on bubbles, glitter guns, confetti, face paint, wigs and costumes. Especially at hippie and hipster festivals like Fusion, Nation and Melt! you'll be an outsider if you're not dressed up in something dangly and sparkly.

  • Dinge, die man auf ein Festival mitnehmen sollte (Bildergalerie)

    10 things to bring to a German music festival

    Spread your message

    So we've established that German festival-goers like to hold up various things on the dance floor — from animal shaped umbrellas to bubble guns. A particularly popular thing to hold aloft are homemade signs, such as the one above saying "Endlich normale Leute," meaning "finally normal people." A creative and funny sign will get you props from the true festival pros.

  • Dinge, die man auf ein Festival mitnehmen sollte (Bildergalerie)

    10 things to bring to a German music festival

    Stock up on water

    Bringing a water canister to a festival can be very useful. Getting fresh water can be a pain — the line is long and the walk there is far — so you won't want to only fill up a bottle or two once you made it. Having a container full of water helps you wash your dirty camping dishes, brush your teeth and stay hydrated. Plus you can use it as a shower and skip the long lines there as well.

  • Dinge, die man auf ein Festival mitnehmen sollte (Bildergalerie)

    10 things to bring to a German music festival

    Fight those festival germs

    One thing you should always carry with you at any festival is hand sanitizer. You do the math: thousands of intoxicated festival-goers, only a few dozen Portaloos and a severe lack of soap and running water. Hmmm. Yes. Exactly. It doesn't help the smell, but at least you'll be able to clean your hands with a bit of hand sanitizer.

  • Dinge, die man auf ein Festival mitnehmen sollte (Bildergalerie)

    10 things to bring to a German music festival

    Defy the rain…

    As much as we'd like to think summer in Germany is one long sunny season, well, it's not. Chances are it will rain; probably quite a lot. So don't be fooled and bring only your flip-flops, because they'll get stuck in the mud faster than a lightning bolt in a summer thunderstorm. Rubber boots are a must, as they will make you feel invincible and even allow for some puddle dancing.

  • Dinge, die man auf ein Festival mitnehmen sollte (Bildergalerie)

    10 things to bring to a German music festival

    …with everything you've got

    And gumboots aren't the only item you need to defy the rain. Packing a poncho is always a good idea as well. It's lightweight, fits into a small bag and will brighten up your day — or night — once the rain sets in. In Germany we take festivals seriously, so if you’re prepared, not even a little rain (or a lot) can stop the fun from lasting all the way through the night.

  • Dinge, die man auf ein Festival mitnehmen sollte (Bildergalerie)

    10 things to bring to a German music festival

    Stay in touch with your friends

    It's an unwritten rule that at festivals you'll end up losing track of your friends, no matter how many meeting points you arrange. Most festival grounds are huge and there's hardly any cell phone reception, making it almost impossible to find them again. So you'll need to get creative. One good solution: walkie-talkies, so you can buzz your buddies anytime. Got it? Ok, over and out.

  • Dinge, die man auf ein Festival mitnehmen sollte (Bildergalerie)

    10 things to bring to a German music festival

    Mark your tent

    Making your way back "home" to your tent after a long night of partying can be a difficult task, but finding your tent amidst the thousands of similar looking tents can make it even harder. So before you mistakenly climb into someone else's tent, possibly giving someone a heart attack, mark your camping spot with an original flag. That way, it's easier for your friends to find you as well.

  • Dinge, die man auf ein Festival mitnehmen sollte (Bildergalerie)

    10 things to bring to a German music festival

    Go retro

    While at a German hipster festival you might just want to go retro and bring a disposable camera. It won't just impress the hipsters but it will also prevent you from losing or breaking a proper one. Plus, you'll only have 24 shots, so you'll be able to fully experience the moment. And once the festival is over, you'll be able to pick up your pictures and relive your happy festival memories.

    Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin


Outdoor music fans might have a hard time deciding where to head the first weekend of July 2018 — there are so many different festivals going on across Germany between July 6-8!

Here's a selection:

Punk in the sun

Ruhrpott Rodeo is a punk rock festival in Hünxe/Bottrop in western Germany. German band Feine Sahne Fishfilet, whose name roughly translate to the tasty-sounding "fine cream fish filet," is one of the headliners sure to draw crowds to the former coal-mining region. Organizers are ecstatic about the weather forecast for the festival dates: sunshine, sunshine and more sunshine. On their website, they say that in 12 years of Ruhrpott Rodeo, never once has the festival drowned in rain.

"Is there some higher being in the universe that has a heart for punk rock?"

"There probably is," they rejoice. 

Concerts on a lake island

In Cologne, also in western Germany, Summerjam is one of the country's biggest reggae and dancehall festivals. Headliners for its 33rd year are Gentleman, one of Germany's best known reggage artists, and the rapper Marteria. Unlike in past years, 2018 concertgoers can now buy tickets to individual concerts along with day passes. Shows take place on an island in a small lake on Cologne's northern outskirts. 

Get lucky with a 'Golden Ticket'?

Hip-hoppers will most likely head further east, to Splash near the small town of Gräfenhainichen in the state of Saxony-Anhalt. Headliners there: Casper, Cro and J.Cole. The popular festival is actually sold out, but organizers are raffling off what they call Golden Festival Tickets.

  • Festivalsommer in Europa (picture-alliance/dpa/R.Goldmann)

    10 tips for summer festivals in Europe

    Rock am Ring and Wacken Open Air, Germany

    There are many festivals in Germany. The biggest open-air music festival is Rock am Ring. Over 90,000 fans will gather for three days (June 1-3) on the Nürburgring racing track to watch a long list of music acts. Meanwhile, heavy metal fans eagerly await the first weekend in August, when the small village of Wacken hosts the world's biggest heavy-metal party - the Wacken Open Air festival.

  • Festivalsommer in Europa (picture-alliance/dpa/P.Troest)

    10 tips for summer festivals in Europe

    Roskilde Festival, Denmark

    Europe's caring festival: Roskilde is organized by volunteers with all profits given to charities. The festival organizers make a point of booking young artists who are just becoming popular (pictured: First Aid Kit, 2015) as well as mega-stars like the Rolling Stones or Sir Paul McCartney.

  • Festivalsommer in Europa (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Lopez)

    10 tips for summer festivals in Europe

    Montreux Jazz Festival, Switzerland

    Lake Geneva provides the backdrop for the world's most famous jazz festival. It will be held this year for the 52nd time, from June 29 until July 14. On the program are Nick Cave, Jamiroquai, Massive Attack or the Queens of the Stone Age. One of this year's star guests in Montreux is actor Johnny Depp with the Hollywood Vampires (rocker Alice Cooper, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry).

  • Festivalsommer in Europa (picture-alliance/dpa/P.Bergen)

    10 tips for summer festivals in Europe

    North Sea Jazz Festival, Netherlands

    The world's biggest indoor jazz festival (July 13-15) has cult status. The 75,000 tickets were sold out months ago. For three days as many as five consecutive acts will perform on the 14 stages in Rotterdam's Ahoy concert hall. Announcements this year include Earth,Wind & Fire, Pat Metheny, Gregory Porter, CeeLo Green and others. One would like to be there.

  • Festivalsommer in Europa (picture-alliance/dpa/F.Meneghetti)

    10 tips for summer festivals in Europe

    Opera festival in Verona, Italy

    The former amphitheater, the Arena di Verona, is world-famous for its open-air opera performances against spectacular ancient backdrops. Guiseppe Verdi's opera "Aida" made this location world famous. Since August 10 1913, the composer's 100th birthday, this opera has been regularly performed here. The festival begins on June 22 and continues until September 1.

  • Festivalsommer in Europa (picture-alliance/dpa/M.Crossick)

    10 tips for summer festivals in Europe

    The Proms, Great Britain

    These summer concerts take place in London from July until September. It is the world's biggest classical music festival. The last concert, the "Night of the Proms" which is held in the Royal Albert Hall is a cult event. Tickets are much sought after and quickly sell out. "Proms in the Park" is held simultaneously in Hyde Park, so that fans without tickets can watch the concert on large screens.

  • Festivalsommer in Europa (picture-alliance/dpa/M.Scholz)

    10 tips for summer festivals in Europe

    Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival, Germany

    From June 30 until August 26 the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein transforms into a large classical music concert stage. Concerts take place in gardens and parks, on estates and at palaces. Traditionally, the first concert is held at Gut Stockseehof. Founded in 1986, the Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival has developed into one of the world's biggest classical music festivals.

  • Festivalsommer in Europa (picture-alliance/dpa/J.Carstensen)

    10 tips for summer festivals in Europe

    Fête de la Musique, global

    Outdoors and free - that is the motto of the Fête de la Musique, which always takes place at the start of summer on June 21st. Free concerts are performed across 500 cities by professional and amateur musicians. From Paris, this festival idea went global. It originated in 1982 when the then French minister for culture, Jack Lang, began the initiative so that everyone could enjoy access to music.

  • Festivalsommer in Europa (picture-alliance/dpa/B.Thissen)

    10 tips for summer festivals in Europe

    Moers Festival, Germany

    Every year at Whitsun jazz fans will flock to the small German town of Moers in the industrial Ruhr area. The festival, which has been taking place for more than 40 years, is known for its openness to new musical trends. This has made it a leading festival for improvised music. Avant-garde icons like John Zorn (pictured) have been faithful to Moers for years.

  • Musikfestival Glastonbury Festival (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    10 tips for summer festivals in Europe

    Glastonbury Festival, Great Britain, unfortunately takes a break in 2018

    It was once a farm near the town of Glastonbury. That changed in 1970 when around 1,500 people came together and paid one pound entrance fee to watch the likes of Marc Bolan and Al Steward perform. In 2019 it is to take place again on the last weekend in June. It is one of the largest open-air music festivals in the world.

    Author: Anne Termèche (sbc)


Special guest Estonia

Rudolstadt Festival has stages featuring folk and world music all across this Thuringian town. It bills itslef as Germany's biggest festival of those genres. The line-up includes top acts Graham Nash and Faber. This year's country focus is on Estonia, which according to the Rudolstadt organizers "shows extraordinary creativity in all genres, be it hard rock or classical music, jazz or folk." Estonia's contemporary music scene is "doubtless the most vibrant and resourceful in the region, so we just had to add it to the program," they add.

Hard rock and heavy metal

The hard rock and heavy metal festival Bang your Head!!! (BYH) in the southwestern town of Balingen opens a week later (July 12-14) with headliners Accept, Europe and Powerwolf. First held in 1996, BYH is one of the most prominent metal festivals in central Germany and draws an audience of thousands from all over the world.

Faster, harder, louder: This year, the ever-popular Wacken Open Air isn't til next month (August 2-4). It calls itself the "biggest metal party of the year." Headliners include Judas Priest and In Flames.

  • Two Wacken fans from Bavaria sit under the pavillon and say hi with the Wacken hand greeting (DW/S. Wünsch)

    Wacken 2017: Memories of the world's biggest metal festival

    Next-tent neighbors

    Making friends on the camping sites surrounding the Wacken festival grounds was easy. Tents and campers are packed in so close that it was almost impossible not to. You might as well sacrifice your personal space during your days at W:O:A.

  • Two Wacken campers at breakfast (DW/S. Wünsch)

    Wacken 2017: Memories of the world's biggest metal festival

    A healthy breakfast

    Harry and Holger drove up all the way from the "Odenwald" in southwestern Germany. Unlike most others, they didn't start the day with beer and fried sausages - but with a healthy breakfast of fresh bread rolls, scrambled eggs and bacon - washed down with a big pot of coffee.

  • Four Wacken fans on the roof of their camper (DW/S. Wünsch)

    Wacken 2017: Memories of the world's biggest metal festival

    Panoramic view

    The roof of this camper afforded a view of the complete camping grounds. There weren't any mishaps climbing up there. Grilling, though, could be more perilous. Bad burns are commonplace if people aren't careful with the kerosine. A high alcohol level in the blood is usually part of the problem.

  • A group celebrates the end of bachelorhood at Wacken Open Air and poses for a picture (DW/S. Wünsch)

    Wacken 2017: Memories of the world's biggest metal festival

    Bye bye bachelorhood

    These guys gave their friend a send-off before he tied the knot. His assigned rite of passage was to make a declaration of love to five complete strangers on the W:O:A grounds. The maid of honor (left) recorded everything on a smartphone.

  • Three cheerful and muddy festival visitors at the Wacken Open Air festival (DW/S. Wünsch)

    Wacken 2017: Memories of the world's biggest metal festival

    Mud monsters

    Rebecca, Jonas and Louisa assured us that their mudbath would afford them protection from sunburn - "equivalent to a sunscreen factor of 60 at least," said Jonas. After posing, all three hurled themselves back into the brown masses and even dragged an "innocent" bystander in.

  • Germany - Wacken 2017 music festival: shoe cemetary at the Wacken Open Air Festival (DW/S. Wünsch)

    Wacken 2017: Memories of the world's biggest metal festival

    Rest in Peace

    Many pairs of shoes didn't survive the mud. Soles wore out and entire shoes got stuck. Somebody decided to give them a final resting place.

  • Germany - Wacken 2017 music festival: empty festival grounds (DW/S. Wünsch)

    Wacken 2017: Memories of the world's biggest metal festival

    Lull before the storm

    Empty festival grounds in the morning showed the aftermath of the previous rainy day. Before: a green meadow. After: a giant sea of mud, plowed through by tens of thousands of feet. In 2016 a drainage system was installed under the infield. Doesn't seem to have been very effective though.

  • Wacken 2017: the band Accept onstage (DW/S. Wünsch)

    Wacken 2017: Memories of the world's biggest metal festival

    Full infield

    As evening broke and the top acts performed, the infield was transformed into a sea of waving heads and hands in the air. The big video screens were a blessing for many standing way at the back. Here, the German rock band Accept was joined by a complete symphony orchestra in a metal-classical fusion.

  • Germany - Wacken 2017 music festival: singer Doro Pesch (DW/S. Wünsch)

    Wacken 2017: Memories of the world's biggest metal festival

    Doro, a Wacken regular

    Doro Pesch doesn't miss a season in Wacken. She came this time not with her own band but as a guest vocalist in various acts, including Saturday evening's first concert with the Swedish epic death metal band, Amon Amarth.

  • André Skaug, bass player von Clawfinger onstage (DW/S. Wünsch)

    Wacken 2017: Memories of the world's biggest metal festival

    One mean looking dude

    A grim expression is just as much a part of metal as loud guitars and headbanging. Clawfinger's bass player André Skaug has both the look and the headbanging down pat. Offstage, his demeanor is friendlier.

  • Germany - Wacken 2017 music festival: Wacken fans party in the rain (DW/S. Wünsch)

    Wacken 2017: Memories of the world's biggest metal festival

    Wacken, rain or shine!

    Wacken fans know they'll never stay completely dry during the festival. Hardly a W:O:A without at least one good downpour. Armed with capes, the fans party to their bands' music even if inundated.

  • Germany - Wacken 2017 music festival: evening time (DW/S. Wünsch)

    Wacken 2017: Memories of the world's biggest metal festival

    Evening glow

    Pyrotechnics are not only part of the stage acts. In the medieval Wacken Village, fire issues forth from big iron sculptures. The "Wasteland Area," inspired by Mad Max films, is illuminated by ignited special effects. Fire bowls burn even in the backstage and VIP areas, creating the trademark W:O:A look.

    Author: Silke Wünsch, Annabelle Steffes-Halmer (rf)


Memories of Wacken

Wacken Open Air attracts over 85,000 metal fans to northern Germany every summer. Two DW reporters settled in there for five days. (06.08.2017)  

Downbeat to the 33rd Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival

The composer Robert Schumann, the clarinetist Sabine Meyer and the composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein are in focus at the statewide music festival in the North of Germany from June 30 - August 26. (29.06.2018)  

10 things to bring to a German music festival

Every summer Germany morphs into one big outdoor party with major music festivals happening every weekend. But what do you have to pack to be well equipped at these festivals? Here's DW's top 10 list of unusual items. (05.07.2018)  

10 tips for summer festivals in Europe

Getting together and having fun — during the summer, thousands travel to music festivals across Europe. There is something for all tastes, from heavy metal, rock, pop and jazz, to classical music. (30.05.2018)  

Wacken 2017: Memories of the world's biggest metal festival

Wacken Open Air attracts over 85,000 metal fans to northern Germany every summer. Two DW reporters settled in there for five days and sent us their picture album. (06.08.2017)  

