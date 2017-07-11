Germany's Steinmeier welcomes 'fresh start' in Israel

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier capped off a three-day visit to Israel on Friday praising the county's "fresh start" following years of political stagnation.

Last month, after four elections in two years that failed to yield a stable government, an eight-party coalition took control of Israel's government, ousting former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years in power.

"Of course, it is not an easy undertaking to govern a country still shaped by many difficulties with an eight-party constellation," Steinmeier said.

Israel faces many political, religious and cultural divisions, as right and left-wing political camps have often struggled to work together, religious and secular groups have diverging priorities, and ethnic tension between Jews and Arabs sparks on-and-off violence.

There have been question marks over whether the disparate parties in the coalition will be able to cooperate.

Steinmeier said his impression from talks with Israeli leaders is that the coalition is "committed" and "dedicated" to working together pragmatically on the daily tasks of governance.

What else did Steinmeier do on his Israel visit?

Steinmeier was scheduled to visit Israel last year but had to postpone the visit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is his first official trip since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

On Friday, Steinmeier and Israel's outgoing President Reuven Rivlin also visited the grave of Israel's first Prime Minister David Ben Gurion in the Negev desert.

Steinmeier said he was "moved" that he was able to say goodbye to his Israeli counterpart at the grave of the State of Israel's founder. Rivlin will leave office on July 7.

Watch video 00:40 Naftali Bennett: 'We will bring back a functioning country'

During a solemn visit to Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial, Steinmeier said the "unspeakable suffering" caused in Germany's name "fills us with pain and shame."

During a meeting with Steinmeier on Thursday, Rivlin said Germany has been Israel's "strong partner in the uncompromising fight against antisemitism'' and has stood with Israel against "the forces of terror who seek to wipe us off the map.''

"It does not matter how quickly the world changes, we will do our best to preserve the special friendship between Israel and Germany. Germany will continue to stand by Israel, and Israel will continue to be a wonderful friend to Germany,'' Steinmeier told Rivlin Thursday, according to remarks released by the Israeli president's office.

wmr/dj (dpa, AP)