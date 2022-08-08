 Germany′s SPD wins regional vote in Lower Saxony: DW′s Hans Brandt reports | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 09.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Germany's SPD wins regional vote in Lower Saxony: DW's Hans Brandt reports

More in the Media Center

Germany's Social Democratic Party has rejected calls to expel ex-Chancellor Schröder over his ties to Russia.

SPD rejects calls to expel Gerhard Schroeder 08.08.2022

Dirk Wiese (r), stellvertretender SPD-Fraktionsvorsitzender, Katrin Göring-Eckardt (M), Fraktionsvorsitzende von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, und Marco Buschmann, Erster Parlamentarischer Geschäftsführer der FDP-Bundestagsfraktion, stellen auf einer Pressekonferenz Eckpunkte zur «Geordneten Beendigung der epidemischen Lage von nationaler Tragweite» vor.

Germany: SPD, FDP, Greens unveil COVID response 28.10.2021

Meet Germany's government

Meet Germany's government 06.12.2021

From CDU dismay to Green disappointment to SPD delight

From CDU dismay to Green disappointment to SPD delight 26.09.2021

More from DW News

TOPSHOT - This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service on October 9, 2022 shows a residential building damaged after a strike in Zaporizhzhia, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / Ukrainian State Emergency Service / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO/ HO/ UKRAINIAN STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia apartments leaves multiple dead 09.10.2022

State security services have taken the lead in investigating the apparent sabotage of railway lines in northern Germany.

Germany probes rail 'sabotage' amid Russia tensions 09.10.2022

Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, after a truck exploded, near Kerch, on October 8, 2022. - Moscow announced on October 8, 2022 that a truck exploded igniting a huge fire and damaging the key Kerch bridge -- built as Russia's sole land link with annexed Crimea -- and vowed to find the perpetrators, without immediately blaming Ukraine. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Key bridge between Russia and Crimea hit by blast 09.10.2022

The incidents in Iran have sparked international outrage. Thousands of people took to the streets over the weekend.

Iran solidarity protests around the world 09.10.2022

Read also

An einer Hauptstraße in Hannover sind Wahlplakate der SPD, CDU, den Grünen und der FDP aufgestellt

Weekend regional election in Lower Saxony will test federal German government 08.10.2022

Germany's last regional election of 2022 promises to be a mini-poll on Olaf Scholz's first year as chancellor. The SPD is hoping to break up with the conservatives who want to depose the SPD state premier.

Stephan Weil (SPD), Ministerpräsident Niedersachsen, jubelt nach den ersten Hochrechnungen zur Landtagswahl in Niedersachsen in den Fraktionsräumen der SPD im niedersächsischen Landtag.

Germany: Lower Saxony election a boost for Chancellor Olaf Scholz 09.10.2022

Social Democrats, the party of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have emerged as the strongest force in regional elections in the state of Lower Saxony. The environmentalist Greens and the far-right AfD also made gains.

23.01.2022. Tallinn. Euro coins in a man s palm in the market. Little money, poverty, high prices. Photo Eero Vabamägi, Postimees Tallinn Harjumaa Estonia 1EV23JAN22B1 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxESTxLATxLTUxFIN Copyright: xEeroxVabamägix

Germany seeks way out of energy and inflation crisis 07.09.2022

Is the €65-billion relief package enough to cushion Germans against rising energy and food price hikes? The country is facing multiple challenges and the government and political opposition disagree on solutions.

Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD - M), Robert Habeck (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen - r), Bundesminister für Wirtschaft und Klimaschutz, und Christian Lindner (FDP), Bundesminister der Finanzen, geben zum Ende der Klausur des Bundeskabinetts vor dem Schloss Meseberg abschließend eine Pressekonferenz. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Energy crisis: Germans call for help from the government 01.09.2022

People in Germany are beginning to feel the pinch, in the face of skyrocketing electricity, fuel, and food prices. As inflation rises, concern is mounting — and so is dissatisfaction with the government.