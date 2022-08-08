Germany's SPD wins regional vote in Lower Saxony: DW's Hans Brandt reports

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Germany's last regional election of 2022 promises to be a mini-poll on Olaf Scholz's first year as chancellor. The SPD is hoping to break up with the conservatives who want to depose the SPD state premier.
Social Democrats, the party of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have emerged as the strongest force in regional elections in the state of Lower Saxony. The environmentalist Greens and the far-right AfD also made gains.
Is the €65-billion relief package enough to cushion Germans against rising energy and food price hikes? The country is facing multiple challenges and the government and political opposition disagree on solutions.
People in Germany are beginning to feel the pinch, in the face of skyrocketing electricity, fuel, and food prices. As inflation rises, concern is mounting — and so is dissatisfaction with the government.
