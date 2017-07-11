Germany's socialist Left party attempts a fresh start

Germany's socialists have had a hard time making themselves heard during the coronavirus pandemic, yet some of its ideas have become mainstream. The virus has forced Angela Merkel's government to make "big government" interventions in the economy — casting aside its commitment to a balanced budget to take on new debts and offer huge bailouts to hard-hit sectors of the economy.

And yet opinion polls have the Left party in fifth place, at 7% or 8%. One recent Deutschlandtrend poll had the party as low as 6%, hovering precariously above the 5% hurdle it needs to clear to re-enter the Bundestag this September.

So it's time for new blood, and at this weekend's virtual party conference, the Left party has elected two new leaders to replace Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger, who have been co-chairpeople since 2012.

Susanne Henning-Wellsow and Janine Wissler are now taking over the co-leadership of the party. They have been confirmed in an online party conference and the vote needs to be confirmed by the party's rank and file.

Janine Wisseler and Susanne Hennig-Wellsow are the new Left party leaders

At the two-day conference Hennig-Wellsow, an overtly mainstream figure spoke out in support of joining the center-left at the national level after this year's general election. "Whether the new government can be a red-red-green coalition, is up to us," said the 43-year-old, in reference to a coalition of SPD, Greens, and Left party.

Her counterpart, 39-year-old Wissler, meanwhile describes herself as a Marxist, and is considered a member of the more left-wing side of the party, keen to introduce more ecological issues into the party program. She has been skeptical of the prospect of an easy coalition with the Greens and SPD. "Government is not an end in itself," she told the Tagesspiegel newspaper recently.

Not listening to the opposition

Outgoing party chair Katja Kipping claims that the party's low approval ratings are down to the coronavirus crisis: "Those who aren't governing are heard even less than usual," she told DW. But the problem is possibly elsewhere, given that being in opposition doesn't seem to have hurt the Greens, who are riding an unprecedented wave of success and currently polling at 21%, which would make them comfortably the second biggest party in the Bundestag this September.

Kipping's prominent inner-party rival, Bundestag MP Sahra Wagenknecht, tried to launch a nationwide leftist movement in 2018

That has led many left-wing German voters to dare to dream of a victory for a left-wing "green-red-red" coalition. The only trouble is that the Social Democrats (SPD) — the other "red" in the equation — are in a chronically weak position on around 15%, and at the moment the three parties would not muster enough of the vote for a majority.

Kipping concedes that it does not look good for her party, and her nine-year tenure, "that we have not yet reached double digits on a permanent basis." Nevertheless, the 43-year-old from Saxony says she feels positive about the state she is leaving the party in: "It is no longer possible to imagine the political landscape without us. It's not just a question of percentages," she told DW.

Indeed, as she points out, the Left party can claim to be the biggest party in one German state: Thuringia, where the popular figure Bodo Ramelow has been state premier since 2014. And there have been other successes at the regional level: the Left is part of government coalitions in the states of Berlin and Bremen — the latter, Kipping says, is proof that it can finally claim success in western Germany.

Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger stepped down as chairpeople

No longer just ex-communists

For a long time, the Left party faced criticism because of its roots in the party that ran communist East Germany, then called the Socialist Unity Party of Germany (SED). The SED's immediate successor, the Party of Democratic Socialism (PDS), included many SED figures, and it took a merger with the hard-left in western Germany for electoral success.

But that is no longer how the Left party is perceived, said Bernd Riexinger, a former West German from the more conservative southern state of Baden-Württemberg: "Even if they don't like everything we do, we're a party that people discuss with," he said.

Like Kipping, the 66-year-old former co-chairman Riexinger is generally positive about his term: He says that the party has succeeded in leaving behind its image as a party of naysayers and critics, expanding its program to include comprehensive and plausible pension and tax plans. "We say where we want to go and no longer just what we're against," he says.

The former trade union official also rejects another long-held accusation: That the Left is too sympathetic to Russia. "We are a peace and human rights party," he says, "so we have a very clear position on this now."

Nevertheless, some of the party's fixed positions remain beyond the pale for mainstream Germans: for one thing, the Left still categorically rejects any use of Germany's armed forces on foreign soil, including maintaining the ongoing military presence in Afghanistan.

Some within the party are open to peacekeeping blue-helmet missions under the umbrella of the United Nations —among them Susanne Henning-Wellsow, the new co-chairperson.

The two new leaders roughly reflect the two wings of the Left party as it stands — but whether they can gain enough publicity to win over a significant share of the German electorate is another matter.

This article has been translated from German.