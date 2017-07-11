Germany's Social Democrats vote to approve coalition agreement

Germany's center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) voted Saturday to approve the new planned coalition agreement with partners the Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) during a party conference on Saturday.

A "Yes" vote was given by 598 delegates, with seven votes against the plan and three abstentions. That corresponds to a 98.8% approval rate.

Prior to the vote, likely future Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is vice-chancellor and finance minister under Angela Merkel and finance minister, and party leaders Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans gave speeches.

Scholz said the COVID-19 pandemic was “the most important first task that we have to tackle, protecting the health of the citizens and fighting the pandemic with all our might."

"A whole new campaign" was now necessary as soon as this month to improve the country's vaccination rate, booster shot rollout, he added.

Two parties must still approve plan

The new coalition has been named the "traffic light coalition" after the colors of the three parties: red for the SPD, yellow for the FDP and green for the Greens.

On Sunday, an FDP party conference will vote, and the Greens are currently polling their members.

The result of the ballot is to be announced on Monday.

Unlike the Greens and the FDP, the SPD has not named who it plans to appoint to head up the various federal ministries it will control, including the interior, defense, and health ministries. The SPD will also oversee labor and social affairs, construction, and economic development.

The appointments are expected to be announced on Monday.

Watch video 03:11 German parties unveil coalition deal: DW's Michaela Küfner

The new coalition has promised greater climate protection, to restructure the economy, a raise of the minimum wage and construction of new apartments to ease the country's housing squeeze.

The coalition deal, when sealed, will place outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) in opposition in the parliament, known as the Bundestag, for the first time in 16 years or the duration of her tenure in office.

It will also bring the "grand coalition" era to a close where the center-left SPD were the rather uncomfortable junior coalition partner to Merkel's center-right CDU.

Once all three parties vote to approve the coalition, the stage will be set next week for the new government to take the helm of power.

If all parties approve Monday, the coalition agreement could then be signed on Tuesday.

Scholz is expected to be elected chancellor by the lower house of the German parliament, the Bundestag, and see his cabinet sworn in, on Wednesday — thus bringing to a close to the Merkel era.

mm, ar/rs (AP, dpa)