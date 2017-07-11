 Germany′s soccer team slammed for short flight to Switzerland | News | DW | 07.09.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany's soccer team slammed for short flight to Switzerland

The German national football team is facing criticism for the environmental impact of a short-hop flight from Stuttgart to Basel. The team said a train journey was impossible because of coronavirus restrictions.

The German team in Switzerland (Getty Images/M. Hangst)

The German Football Federation (DFB) pushed back Monday against criticism about a short flight its footballers took from Stuttgart to Basel in Switzerland.

The German national team traveled to the Swiss city by a chartered plane for their second Nations League match on Sunday, a distance of only 260 kilometers (162 miles).

German media questioned the environmental impact of choosing not to travel by road or rail.

The DFB said a bus would not have been possible, as such a long stint would have been damaging for their fitness and health. Coronavirus regulations made the option of taking a train difficult, they added.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Read more: Welcome to the world's greenest soccer club

'We understand the criticism'

DFB's national team director Oliver Bierhoff appeared to accept some of the criticism leveled at his team.

"We can understand the criticism," he said according to remarks published on the team's Twitter account. "We will be using this opportunity to ask ourselves how we can take sustainability and environmentalism more into account in our future plans."

In order to travel by rail, trains would have had to change trains, putting them at risk of exposure, the team said.

The DFB joined a United Nations climate change initiative earlier this year.

Watch video 01:44

Germany's Bierhoff can't rule out Müller return

ed/rc (dpa, SID)

DW recommends

Germany bans fans until end of October following COVID-19 spike

Following a recent spike in coronavirus cases, the German government has prolonged a ban on large sporting events until the end of October. German football leagues completed this past season behind closed doors.  

Swedish men's football team forgoes pay to support women's team on pay equality

Sweden's male national team has pledged to play the remainder of their matches this year without pay. The Swedish Football Association announced the move following harsh criticism over inequality.  

Why does the Women's Bundesliga look increasingly like the Bundesliga?

Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg, Barcelona, Lyon, Manchester City. The clubs at the top of women's football in Europe are looking increasingly like their male counterparts. Until recently, Germany was different, why change now?  

Advertisement