 Germany′s Selmayr to quit as top EU civil servant | News | DW | 16.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany's Selmayr to quit as top EU civil servant

Secretary-General Martin Selmayr looks set to quit next week. The German drew rebukes last year over his sudden rise to Commission general secretary and combatant advocacy for outgoing president Jean-Claude Juncker.

Martin Selmayr (Getty Images/AFP/F. Florin)

A commission spokeswoman texted a curt "yes" on Tuesday on news that Selmayr would quit, apparently in line with an unwritten EU convention that the bloc's top administrator should not have the same nationality as the Commission head.

A departure by Selmayr, reputedly a powerful behind-the-scenes operators within the EU, seemed intended to quell concerns about a German-dominated EU executive.

On Tuesday, Germany's Ursula von der Leyen — nominated recently by EU heads of state in a complex deal — was soliciting European Parliament votes to succeed Juncker.

France's Guersent to follow?

Selmayr's likely successor as secretary-general was rumored to be France's Olivier Guersent, currently director-general of the commission's financial services department and answerable to Valdis Dombrovskis of Latvia.

Olivier Guersent (Imago/Italy Photo Press)

Tipped to succeed Germany's Selmayr: France's Olivier Guersent

The magazine Politico quoted Selmayras saying he to would quit "at the end of next week" as civil service head of the EU's 30,000-strong administration. 

Read more: EU watchdog slams Juncker 'cronyism'

Two weeks ago, he had suggested to von der Leyen that he resign, Selmayr told Politico, stressing that the key aspect was that she win endorsement in the European Parliament to become Commission president.

"I told her that this issue would come up, and that she'd have to respond, regardless of me," Selmayr told Politico. "I told her: The most important thing now is that you win this vote.”

Von der Leyen had alluded to Selmayr's intended departure on Monday while addressing the newly elected conservative European People's Party (EPP) parliamentarians, saying the "unwritten rule" applied.

Rebukes over rapid promotion

Selmayr, a frank-speaking German lawyer, drew rebukes last year from then-EU lawmakers and even the EU ombudsperson Emily O'Reilly over his rapid elevation to secretary-general.

At the time, O'Reilly said the promotion risked undermining public trust in the Commission.

In 2014, Selmayr had been campaign chief for Juncker's bid to become Commission president.

At a commission sitting in 2018, Selmayr became deputy secretary-general and then, reportedly within minutes, was elected as secretary-general, the EU commission's top civil servant post.

Guersent, born in 1962 and a former rugby player, is an EU single market and anti-cartel expert, who, according to Politico, earned a reputation for speaking "frankly" with Wolfgang Schäuble, Germany's former finance minister, now Bundestag parliament speaker.

ipj/ng (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

EU watchdog slams Juncker cronyism

The EU Ombudsman has found that Jean-Claude Juncker had failed to follow protocol when elevating his closest aide to a top position. She further accused his fellow commissioners of being "evasive and combative." (04.09.2018)  

European Parliament rebukes Commission over Martin Selmayr

Europe's lawmakers have called out the European Commission for the secretive way it appointed German lawyer Martin Selmayr to the top civil service job for its 32,000-strong staff. It was a "coup-like," they agreed. (19.04.2018)  

WWW links

Politico, Brussels

Martin Selmayr to leave powerful Commission post ‘next week’

EU financial services directorate, Olivier Guersent

Guersent Director-General of the EU's Financial Services department since 2015

Guersent's vision of Europe's financial sector

Guersent's 'two-cents worth' speech to Swiss Financial Council in 2017

Related content

Brüssel Eurogruppentreffen Martin Selmayr

Jean-Claude Juncker's German 'monster' Martin Selmayr becomes top EU civil servant 21.02.2018

Martin Selmayr has been the shadowy figure beside EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker since 2014. His promotion to Commission secretary-general could cement his power in EU politics for years to come.

Belgien Martin Selmayr in Brüssel

EU lawmakers slam Jean-Claude Juncker for promoting German aide Martin Selmayr to top EU post 13.03.2018

MEPs have decried the promotion of the "Rasputin of Brussels" to lead the 33,000 civil servants at the European Commission. Liberal parliamentarians have threatened to oust the Juncker Commission over the scandal.

Belgien, Brüssel: Jean-Claude Juncker begrüßt Angela Merkel

Jean-Claude Juncker: Germany has EU president's back despite NATO stumbling 13.07.2018

Tabloid reports suggested the EU president had been drunk after he was seen stumbling during a NATO summit on Wednesday. Germany has lent Juncker its support amid speculation over his health.

Advertisement