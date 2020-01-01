 Germany′s Seehofer warns of 5G delays if Huawei is excluded | News | DW | 18.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany's Seehofer warns of 5G delays if Huawei is excluded

Germany's interior minister says he opposes excluding Huawei from building the 5G network, despite criticism from Washington. Leaving out the Chinese firm could delay a new network by up to 10 years, he said.

Hand holding Huawei 5G phone (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

Chinese technology giant Huawei shouldn't be shut out from building Germany's 5G network, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said in an interview on Saturday.

"I'm against taking a product off the market just because there's a possibility that something might happen," Seehofer told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

He warned that generally excluding the Chinese company could delay the rollout of the network by five to 10 years.

"I don't think we can quickly build a 5G network in Germany without Huawei taking part," the interior minister said.

He added that he is "in complete agreement" with Chancellor Angela Merkel on the issue.

Germany resists calls for ban

The German government is facing pressure from the United States to exclude Huawei, arguing that the company's technology comes with "back doors" that would enable China to spy on other countries or sabotage their internet networks.

Merkel's own conservatives are divided on shutting out the Chinese vendor and have also raised security concerns.

Watch video 01:40

Huawei remains under pressure

Seehofer told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that Germany could put additional safety nets in place to ensure the security of the system, although he did not mention what those measures could be.

The interior minister added that no German company is currently in a position to build the network and that there are only two firms in Europe that could possibly do so.

Merkel has so far resisted pressure from Washington to ban Huawei, saying that Germany will push for strict security requirements but not exclude specific companies. The junior partners in her coalition government, the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), are pushing a proposal that would effectively shut out the Chinese firm —  a measure that has gained traction with some of Merkel's conservatives.

Huawei has strongly rejected allegations from US President Donald Trump's administration that its equipment could be used as a tool for espionage by the Chinese government. The US levied sanctions against the company last year.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 27:25

DW speaks with Huawei chief Liang Hua

DW recommends

Huawei boss Liang Hua: 'Our top priority is to ensure survival'

In an exclusive interview with DW's editor-in-chief, Ines Pohl, Huawei Chairman Liang Hua spoke about how the tech giant is grappling with its current challenges. US President Trump says Huawei is "very dangerous." (18.12.2019)  

Is 2020 finally the year for German 5G?

After the first 5G smartphones made their market debut in 2019, what new developments can we expect in the area of mobile communications in 2020? (01.01.2020)  

Huawei stresses 'survival' as US sanctions bite

The Shenzhen-based company has described a "challenging environment" caused by mounting US pressure. Despite a hit to sales, the company's chairman said Huawei remains strong "in the face of adversity." (31.12.2019)  

2020 outlook: Germany's foreign policy divides Angela Merkel's coalition

Heading into 2020, divisions in Angela Merkel's government over foreign policy could spell trouble for the Grand Coaliton and make Germany's role on the world stage even more undefined. (10.12.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

DW speaks with Huawei chief Liang Hua  

Huawei remains under pressure  

Related content

IFA 2019 - AVM - 5G

Is 2020 finally the year for German 5G? 01.01.2020

After the first 5G smartphones made their market debut in 2019, what new developments can we expect in the area of mobile communications in 2020?

Symbolbild Deutschland China

Germany investigates 3 people suspected of spying for China 15.01.2020

The suspects under investigation reportedly include a former EU diplomat and two lobbyists. It's the first case in recent years to bring concrete allegations of spying by China against Germany and the European Union.

China Peking Huawei Messestand

Huawei stresses 'survival' as US sanctions bite 31.12.2019

The Shenzhen-based company has described a "challenging environment" caused by mounting US pressure. Despite a hit to sales, the company's chairman said Huawei remains strong "in the face of adversity."

Advertisement