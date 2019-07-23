 Germany′s second-highest traffic bridge opens | News | DW | 21.11.2019

News

Germany's second-highest traffic bridge opens

The Hochmoselbrücke or "High Mosel Bridge" has opened to traffic. The controversial structure brings a road project connecting Germany to Benelux a step closer to completion.

Hochmoselbrücke (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Frey)

Public traffic flowed for the first time across what is now Germany's second highest road bridge on Thursday afternoon.

The Hochmoselbrücke, or High Mosel Bridge, stretches 1.7 kilometers (1 mile) across and 160 meters (524 feet) above the Mosel River in western Germany. 

Within Germany, the new bridge in the Rhineland-Palatinate is second only to the 185-meter-high (607 feet) Kochertal bridge in the southern state of Baden-Württemberg.

Read more: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Germany's Harz region

Authorities expect about 25,000 vehicles a day to cross the bridge that now provides a direct link between the regions of Eifel and Hunsrück.

Several hundred people gathered for the bridge's opening on Thursday. Over the weekend, thousands of pedestrians crossed the bridge by foot as part of the opening festivities.

Pedestrians cross the High Mosel Bridge ahead of its opening

"Today is a good day for the Rhineland-Palatinate," said State Premier Malu Dreyer. She added that she was convinced "that the bridge will help advance our economically strong state even further and will strengthen ties between the people in Eifel and Hunsrück."

Europe's largest construction project                                                                

The controversial building project kicked off eight years ago. Some critics argued that the massive bridge would destroy the area's idyllic vineyard landscape, while environmentalists argued it would pollute the ground water. 

Others spoke out against the cost. The bridge was part of a greater road project that included the construction of an additional 25 kilometers (16 miles) of federal highway. The total project was estimated to cost €483 million ($535 million), with €175 million dedicated to the bridge alone.

Read more: Everything you need to know about the German autobahn

The opening brings an end to what had been the largest ongoing construction project in Europe.

The bridge and the new stretch of federal highway constitute part of a larger, long-distance road project that will eventually link the Rhine-Main area near Frankfurt with the states of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. 

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier


