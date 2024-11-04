  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUS election Ukraine
PoliticsEurope

Germany's Scholz to meet NATO chief Rutte in Berlin

November 4, 2024

It is Mark Rutte's first official visit to Germany since becoming the head of the trans-Atlantic defense alliance. The main topic of discussion will likely be North Korean soldiers supporting the Russian army in Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mYYo
Mark Rutte meeting with Olaf Scholz in Leipzig in March
Rutte (left in picture) and Scholz (right in picture) have met many times, as Rutte was previously the Dutch prime minister from 2010 to 2024 before becoming the NATO chiefImage: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa/picture alliance

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte will travel to Berlin on Monday to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The visit marks the first time that the former Dutch prime minister will visit Germany in his new role.

He is expected to be welcomed with military honors at the Chancellery in the German capital.

According to German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, the pair will discuss security policy in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Of particular security concern for the NATO countries at the moment is the recent addition of North Korean soldiers to Russian troops fighting in Ukraine, marking a new escalation of the conflict.  

At least 8,000 North Koreans in Russia

US intelligence puts the number of North Koreans now near the front lines at about 8,000. While they have yet to engage in combat, the White House says they expect this to happen soon, and then more soldiers from the isolated country will follow.

There are also wider concerns about a North Korean army with experience in modern warfare.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not denied the presence of the North Koreans amongst his ranks, noting that Kyiv employs security personnel from NATO.

Evidence of North Korean troops in Russia emerges

es/wmd (AFP, dpa)