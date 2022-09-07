Germany's Scholz: 'The killing in Ukraine must stop'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The two leaders spoke on the phone after Scholz congratulated the new prime minister on Tuesday. Germany and the UK are NATO allies, but are still reeling from the Brexit break-up.
German Chancellor Scholz and Israeli Prime Minister Lapid have held talks on topics including the nuclear deal with Iran. Lapid stressed the danger that would be posed by a nuclear-armed Iran.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has outlined his vision of how Europe can respond to a "turning point" in its history. Scholz described the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on future German and EU policy.
Yair Lapid said there were "encouraging signs" that Israel's plan to stop the revival of the deal was working. He is also accompanied by Holocaust survivors who will meet the German chancellor.
