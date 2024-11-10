Germany's Scholz ready to hold confidence vote this year

The move from the German chancellor would potentially pave the way for snap elections following the collapse of his governing coalition.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that he would be willing to call a vote of confidence in parliament before Christmas.

"It is no problem at all for me to call a vote of confidence before Christmas if everyone agrees," Scholz told public broadcaster ARD.

The decision could pave the way for snap elections following last week's collapse of the governing coalition.

Scholz had initially scheduled the confidence vote for January 15, but increasing pressure has led the chancellor to consider bringing it forward.

'A nasty game' was being played out as coalition collapsed, says Scholz

"I did not provoke it," Scholz told public broadcaster ARD, saying that he fought until the end to keep the three-party constellation of Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) together, but that it was ultimately impossible.

"I put up with the fact that I kept putting on a good face for the sake of compromise and cooperation, sometimes even playing a pretty nasty game. But when it's over, it over," Scholz said.

