Germany's Scholz ready to hold confidence vote this year

The move from the German chancellor would potentially pave the way for snap elections. Scholz also explained how the coalition only remained together due to his "repeated efforts to achieve cooperation and compromise."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that he would be willing to call a vote of confidence in parliament before Christmas.

"It is no problem at all for me to call a vote of confidence before Christmas if everyone agrees," Scholz told public broadcaster ARD. "I am not glued to my post."

The decision could pave the way for snap elections following last week's collapse of the governing coalition.

Scholz had initially scheduled the confidence vote for January 15, but increasing pressure has led the chancellor to consider bringing it forward.

'A nasty game' was being played out as coalition collapsed, says Scholz

"I did not provoke it," Scholz said, adding that he fought until the end to keep the three-party constellation of Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) together, but that it was ultimately impossible.

"I put up with the fact that I kept putting on a good face for the sake of compromise and cooperation, sometimes even playing a pretty nasty game. But when it's over, it over," Scholz said.

Scholz explains decision to fire Lindner

Scholz also said he was vital in keeping the coalition together.

"Without my repeated efforts to achieve cooperation and compromise, the government would not have lasted this long. It wouldn't even have been formed."

Scholz said it was a "clear and straightforward" decision to fire his finance minister, Christian Lindner, a move which set the wheels in motion for the confidence vote, and possible election in 2025.

