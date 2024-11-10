  1. Skip to content
Germany's Scholz ready to hold confidence vote this year

November 10, 2024

The move from the German chancellor would potentially pave the way for snap elections following the collapse of his governing coalition.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mr3q
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a show on public broadcaster ARD
Scholz is coming under increasing pressure to call a snap electionImage: Carsten Koall/dpa/picture alliance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that he would be willing to call a vote of confidence in parliament before Christmas. 

"It is no problem at all for me to call a vote of confidence before Christmas if everyone agrees," Scholz told public broadcaster ARD. 

The decision could pave the way for snap elections following last week's collapse of the governing coalition.

Scholz had initially scheduled the confidence vote for January 15, but increasing pressure has led the chancellor to consider bringing it forward.

More to follow...

jsi/lo (AFP, Reuters, dpa)