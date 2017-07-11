Germany's Scholz outlines Bundeswehr upgrade plans

The German chancellor was addressing the German parliament's lower chamber on Wednesday about his government's spending priorities.

Scholz was expected to outline how Germany is approaching the Ukraine war and its effects on the wider economy and Germany's public spending budget.

He was also set to share details on how a €100 billion fund would be used to bring the German military's weapons and equipment up to scratch.

Before addressing the military spending, Scholz said the government taking a number of steps to ease the burden of rising prices for the German public.

Ahead of the speech, opposition leader Freidrich Merz of the Christian Democrats had asked Scholz to set aside his prepared text and tell parliament what weapons he wanted to deliver to Ukraine.

Shift in approach to military spending

Scholz announced in a government statement to the Bundestag on February 27 that the budget would be endowed with the one-time special fund for defense projects.

He also said more than 2% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) would be invested in defense, a target in line with Germany's commitments as a member of NATO.

The German chancellor stated at the time that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had led to a "Zeitenwende", or turning point, in Germany's funding of the military.

The announcement heralded a major policy shift after decades of German military restraint partially rooted in Germany's bloody 20th-century history.

Immediately after Russia's invasion of its neighbor, the head of the German army said his own troops were poorly equipped for military action and that he was "fed up" with Germany's neglect of the military.

The money is expected to be used for a range of projects, including encrypted radios, new warships and a short-range air defense system.

The German government has faced criticism for its perceived reluctance to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine. However, Berlin says it is supplying weapons indirectly by sending equipment to other NATO allies. These countries, such as the Czech Republic, can in turn deliver their older weapons — mainly of Soviet design and familiar to Ukraine's military — to Kyiv.

