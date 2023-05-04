  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Russia's war in Ukraine
Chancellor Olaf Scholz boarding an airplane on his way to Ethiopia
Olaf Scholz has embarked on his second trip to Africa as chancellor of GermanyImage: picture alliance/dpa
PoliticsGermany

Germany's Scholz kicks off East Africa visit in Ethiopia

1 hour ago

Olaf Scholz's second trip to Africa as chancellor will focus on East Africa, a region that has witnessed recent violence in Sudan.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QsFc

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz departed for his trip to East Africa on Thursday, heading first to Ethiopia before crossing into neighboring Kenya.

It is his second time in Africa since taking the top job and talks are set to focus on peacekeeping and green energy, as well as the consequences of Russia's war in Ukraine.

His visit comes amid an outburst of violence in Sudan and just six months since Ethiopia — the African country with the second-biggest population after Nigeria — saw the two-year civil war with the country's northern Tigray region come to an end.

Scholz will head to Kenya, Germany's biggest trading partner in the region, on Friday. Kenya has played a role as a mediator in regional conflicts and also hosts one of Africa's biggest green energy projects.

What is Scholz aiming to achieve in East Africa?

Scholz will also aim to press Germany's role as a reliable partner as a counter to growing Chinese influence in the region. He will be accompanied by representatives of German companies.

The chancellor may also try to muster more support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. But as German lawmaker Michael Roth — from Scholz's center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) — told the media group RND, the East Africa trip aims to give a "clear signal, that Germany and Europe are not only occupied with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but that we are also taking action for peace and stability worldwide."

Jürgen Trittin, a Greens lawmaker from Scholz's governing coalition, told RND that the trip is about "fair cooperation, not least in the field of renewables as well as being about support against hunger and war."

Kenya is home to the Lake Naivasha geothermal plant, the largest on the continent.

Street Debate: Climate change hits rural Kenya

ab/sms (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy visits ICC at The Hague

Conflicts30 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Egyptian nationals Amier el-Saied and his cousin Moustafa stand with their suitcases on the streets of Cairo

Sudan: Red tape exacerbates humanitarian crisis

Sudan: Red tape exacerbates humanitarian crisis

Conflicts14 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A policeman stands guard in front of a mosque in Quetta, Pakistan

Pakistani Taliban move into new territories

Pakistani Taliban move into new territories

Conflicts18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

protesters stand on the edge of a coal mine

Overconsumption: Germany needs 3 planets

Overconsumption: Germany needs 3 planets

Nature and Environment3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A knitted Britain's King Charles III (L) and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort.

Lego, wax and chocolate replicas: Unusual tributes to King Charles' coronation

Lego, wax and chocolate replicas: Unusual tributes to King Charles' coronation

Culture18 hours ago8 images
More from Europe

North America

USA New York Met Gala 2023 Metropolitan Museum

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

ArtsMay 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Journalist from El Salvador receives DW's Freedom of Speech Award: Director-General Peter Limbourg explains the choice.

DW Director-General Limbourg praises FOSA winner Martinez

DW Director-General Limbourg praises FOSA winner Martinez

Press FreedomMay 3, 202302:16 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage