Germany's Scholz kicks off East Africa visit in Ethiopia

Scholz will head to Kenya, Germany's biggest trading partner in the region, on Friday. Kenya has played a role as a mediator in regional conflicts and also hosts one of Africa's biggest green energy projects.
The chancellor may also try to muster more support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. But as German lawmaker Michael Roth — from Scholz's center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) — told the media group RND, the East Africa trip aims to give a "clear signal, that Germany and Europe are not only occupied with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but that we are also taking action for peace and stability worldwide."
Jürgen Trittin, a Greens lawmaker from Scholz's governing coalition, told RND that the trip is about "fair cooperation, not least in the field of renewables as well as being about support against hunger and war."
Kenya is home to the Lake Naivasha geothermal plant, the largest on the continent.