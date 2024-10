Anja Kueppers-McKinnon | Michaela Küfner

10/10/2024 October 10, 2024

In a debate in parliament about the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Chancellor Olaf Scholz dimissed a claim by opposition leader Friedrich Merz that the government was refusing to allow shipments of ammunition to Israel. Why did Scholz feel he needed to defend himself? DW's Michaela Küfner reports.