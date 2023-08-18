Germany's Scholz in Austria to talk EU migration pressures

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has headed to Austria to talk to his counterpart Karl Nehammer about border controls and irregular migration.

Germany's Olaf Scholz arrived in Austria's second city of Salzburg on Friday to discuss renewed migration pressures on the European Union with his Austrian counterpart Karl Nehammer.

The two chancellors were set to discuss border controls within Europe's visa-free Schengen area as well as ways to limit irregular migration.

What's up for discussion?

The Austrian chancellery in Vienna said the pair would discuss general current European, international and economic policy issues, in addition to bilateral relations.

Deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann announced in Berlin that their meeting would probably deal with "current security policy issues."

It was expected that this would include Russia's war in Ukraine as well as how to respond to migration via the Balkan route.

The Austrian government is blocking the extension of the open border Schengen area to include European Union members Bulgaria and Romania, citing irregular migration.

"Germany is still carrying out checks at the border to Austria, which shows that the Schengen system doesn't work," Austrian news agency APA cited Nehammer as saying ahead of his talks with Sholz.

German has had border controls with Austria in place since 2015 when tens of thousands of people headed to Western Europe through the Balkans.

Vienna has also faced criticism for introducing stationary border controls at its frontier with Hungary, partly as a response to Budapest saying it would release thousands of convicted people smugglers from prison.

Closely intertwined neighbors

Germany is Austria's most important trading partner, with some 30% of all Austrian exports — a trade volume of about €130 billion ($142 billion) — going to its northern neighbor.

Germans also represent the largest group of foreigners in Austria, with some 217,000 Germans living in the Alpine nation last year according to the data agency Statistics Austria.

Meanwhile, the German Foreign Ministry says some 256,000 Austrians live across the border in Germany.

