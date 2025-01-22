Germany's Scholz heads to Paris for meeting with Macron

German and French leaders Olaf Scholz and Emmanual Macron will hold bilateral talks. Topics are likely to include the new Trump administration, war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday was headed to Paris to meet with French President Emmanual Macron just days after US President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The meeting will mark the anniversary of the 1963 Elysee Treaty signed between post-World War II leaders Konrad Adenauer and Charles de Gaulle.

Europe's positioning with the United States, in light of the new Trump administration, will likely be the main topic of discussion, followed by the war in Ukraine and the Middle East conflict.

Macron is expected to receive the German leader at the Elysee Palace around midday.

Europe prepares for Trump tariffs

On Tuesday, Scholz underpinned Germany's close relationship with the US during his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos but also emphasized that there should be no attempts at "ingratiation" or "sweet talking" Trump.

With Trump vowing tariffs on many US trade partners, Scholz also came out strongly in defense of free trade and warned of the consequences of isolationism.

"Isolation comes at a real economic cost. Europe is committed to free and fair global trade! And we're not alone. Together the European Union and our partners will defend free trade — the basis of our prosperity," Scholz said at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday.

Scholz and Macron have previously discussed the possible effects of a Trump administration returning to the White House and what this would mean for Europe.

In November, Macron said they would work for a "more united, stronger, more sovereign Europe" and that this would be done in "cooperation with the US."

