Germany's Scholz heads to Central Asia in bid to expand ties

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is embarking on a three-day trip to Central Asia, with his first stop in Uzbekistan. A summit with five regional powers is on the schedule.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to kick off a three-day trip to Central Asia on Sunday with a visit to Samarkand in Uzbekistan, where migration is likely to be the focus of talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Scholz's trip will also take him to Kazakhstan, where he will join a summit with all five former Soviet republics in the region.

The tour comes as Germany seeks closer ties with Central Asian nations, which are heavily under the influence of Russia and China.

Migration on the agenda

In Uzbekistan, Scholz is expected to sign several migration agreements with the Uzbek leader.

Among them is a deal making it easier for skilled Uzbek workers to immigrate to Germany, while also facilitating the return of Uzbeks to their homeland if they are required to leave.

There could also be an agreement on making it possible to deport rejected Afghan asylum-seekers in Germany back to Afghanistan via Uzbekistan.

Regional summit

On Monday and Tuesday, Scholz will visit Kazakhstan, the biggest economic power in the region.

The visit will include a summit on Tuesday with all five former Soviet republics in the region — Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Germany entered into a strategic partnership with the countries last year that encompasses economic issues, energy, climate and the environment.

Talks in Kazakhstan are also likely to center on oil and gas supplies to Germany, as well as sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Kazakhstan has been accused of helping Moscow bypass some of those sanctions.

tj/rc (dpa, AFP)