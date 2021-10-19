Germany's Scholz hails groundbreaking new coalition

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Germany's Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats have concluded coalition talks, the parties say. This means the country will likely have a new government well before Christmas.
The three parties in talks to form the next German government hope to soon resolve their differences on an array of issues ranging from tackling climate change to finance.
Germany's coalition government-in-waiting is one step closer to taking power. The general secretaries of the SPD, Greens and FDP have said a first public agreement will be ready next week.
Germany's chancellor-in-waiting, Olaf Scholz, has met two climate activists who staged a hunger strike to demand more radical climate policies. The pair ended their action after a preelection promise from Scholz.
