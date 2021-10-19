 Germany′s Scholz hails groundbreaking new coalition | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 24.11.2021

DW News

Germany's Scholz hails groundbreaking new coalition

Read also

Social Democratic Party, SPD, chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, center, gestures as he stands with the Social Democratic party's Norbert Walter-Borjans, left, the Green party leaders Annalena Baerbock, second left, and Robert Habeck, third left, the Free Democratic Party chairman Christian Lindner, second right and Volker Wissing, right, as they arrive for a joint news conference in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. After weeks of negotiations the leaders of the three parties present a coalition contract for a new German government. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Germany's SPD, FDP and Greens unveil governing coalition deal 24.11.2021

Germany's Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats have concluded coalition talks, the parties say. This means the country will likely have a new government well before Christmas.

Olaf Scholz, Kanzlerkandidat der SPD, sitzt in einem Wahlstudio des ZDF bei der Berliner Runde zur Bundestagswahl. Recrop.

Germany's Olaf Scholz: Coalition talks going 'very well' 16.11.2021

The three parties in talks to form the next German government hope to soon resolve their differences on an array of issues ranging from tackling climate change to finance.

Lars Klingbeil (M), SPD-Generalsekretär, Michael Kellner (l), Bundesgeschäftsführer von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, und Volker Wissing, rheinland-pfälzischer Minister für Wirtschaft, Verkehr, Landwirtschaft und Weinbau und FDP-Generalsekretär, geben ein Pressestatement vor der Landesvertretung Rheinland-Pfalz. Hier findet die Fortsetzung der Koalitionsverhandlungen von SPD, Bündnis 90/Die Grünen und FDP statt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Draft coalition deal to be ready next week 16.11.2021

Germany's coalition government-in-waiting is one step closer to taking power. The general secretaries of the SPD, Greens and FDP have said a first public agreement will be ready next week.

Die Klimaaktivisten Lea Bonasera (M) und Henning Jeschke (l) treffen Olaf Scholz, SPD-Kanzlerkandidat und geschäftsführender Bundesminister der Finanzen, in der Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung. Rund sieben Wochen nach dem Ende ihres Hungerstreiks erfüllt Scholz damit eine Zusage, die den jungen Mann und die junge Frau am Tag vor der Bundestagswahl zum Abbruch ihrer Aktion bewegt hatte.

Germany's Olaf Scholz meets climate hunger strikers 12.11.2021

Germany's chancellor-in-waiting, Olaf Scholz, has met two climate activists who staged a hunger strike to demand more radical climate policies. The pair ended their action after a preelection promise from Scholz.