Germany's Scholz calls Putin for first time in 2 years

Germany's chancellor and Russia's president have spoken directly for the first time since late 2022, according to a government spokesperson. This follows soon after Donald Trump's US election win.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly spoke on the phone for around an hour on Friday, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in Berlin.

Scholz was said to have urged Putin to enter negotiations for a "just and lasting" peace with Ukraine.

The spokesman also said Scholz had spoken with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy beforehand, and that the chancellor had reiterated Germany would support Ukraine for as long as necessary.

What did Scholz tell Putin, according to his government?

Insiders in Scholz's government issued an off-the-record summary of the call to various outlets, including DW, offering more details.

They said that Scholz condemned the war of aggression against Ukraine, "which has brought death, suffering and destruction to Ukraine for more than 1,000 days now."

"The chancellor particularly condemned Russian air attacks against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," they said.

Scholz also criticized the potential deployment of North Korean troops in the conflict as a "serious escalation."

The German leader called on Putin to withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine and "pressed for a willingness from Russia for serious negotiations with Ukraine with the goal of a just and lasting peace."

The chancellor, whose time in the office may now be limited after developments in Berlin last week, was also said to have "emphasized Germany's unshakable commitment to support Ukraine in its defensive battle for as long as is necessary."

He told Putin that as a result of this, the Russian leader could not assume time was on his side.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact on the issue, according to the insiders. Berlin's government was also in the process of informing NATO allies of the details.

Trump coming, and Scholz quite possibly going

The call comes within 10 days of news of Donald Trump's election win in the US, potentially heralding a change in position in Washington, and little more than a week after news that Olaf Scholz might be leaving his post fairly soon after.

Scholz and Trump held a call on Sunday. The German chancellor told the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper that he thought Trump had more nuance to his positions than is usually assumed.

"I did get the impression that he has a more nuanced position than is often assumed here in Germany," Scholz said, adding that his phone call with Trump on Sunday was "very detailed and good".

Zelenskyy says Russia doesn't want peace

A source in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said the Ukrainian president spoke with Scholz, who told him he would be calling Putin.

Zelenskyy cautioned Scholz, saying calling Putin would reduce his isolation and keep the war going.

"The President said this would only help Putin by reducing his isolation. Putin doesn't want real peace, he wants a break," the source said.

"Talking to him will let Putin change the scenery and keep the war going. It won’t bring peace because Putin will just repeat the lies he's been telling for years, making it seem like he’s no longer isolated," the source said.

Separately, Zelenskyy told Ukraine's Suspilne broadcaster that the war will "end sooner" under Trump's administration.

"The war will end, but there is no exact date. Of course, with the policy of this team, which will now lead the White House, the war will end sooner," he said, stressing that "fair peace" is vital for Ukraine.

