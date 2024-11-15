  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German coalition collapseDonald TrumpCOP29
Breaking
PoliticsGermany

Germany's Scholz calls Putin for first time in 2 years

November 15, 2024

Germany's chancellor and Russia's president have spoken directly for the first time since late 2022, according to a government spokesperson. This follows soon after Donald Trump's US election win.

https://p.dw.com/p/4n3HF
Combination of two archive images showing Russian President Vladimir Putin (left in frame) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The reported call between the two leaders follows a lengthy period without direct contact at their levelImage: Kay Nietfeld/Sputnik/AP/dpa/picture alliance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly spoke on the phone for around an hour on Friday, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in Berlin. 

Scholz was said to have urged Putin to show willingness to negotiate a "just and lasting" peace with Ukraine

The spokesman also said Scholz had spoken with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy beforehand, and that the chancellor had reiterated Germany would support Ukraine for as long as possible. 

This is a developing story, updates will follow. 

msh/ab (AFP, dpa, Reuters) 