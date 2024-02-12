Germany's Scholz arrives in Kyiv for talks with Zelenskyy

ConflictsGermanyGermany's Scholz arrives in Kyiv for talks with ZelenskyyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsGermanyBen Fajzullin | Michaela Küfner12/02/2024December 2, 2024German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The surprise visit comes as Olaf Scholz is gearing up for upcoming snap elections at home. DW's Michaela Küfner has more. https://p.dw.com/p/4ndueAdvertisement