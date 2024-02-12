  1. Skip to content
Germany's Scholz arrives in Kyiv for talks with Zelenskyy

Ben Fajzullin | Michaela Küfner
December 2, 2024

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The surprise visit comes as Olaf Scholz is gearing up for upcoming snap elections at home. DW's Michaela Küfner has more.

Ben Fajzullin | Foto für die Autorenseite
Ben Fajzullin DW Anchor & Correspondent, covers breaking news, global affairs and social issues.
