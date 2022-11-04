  1. Skip to content
Germany's Scholz arrives in China to meet Xi

30 minutes ago

The German chancellor's trip to China would have an economic emphasis but Scholz vowed not to shy away from difficult issues. There are concerns at home in Germany and abroad about the visit.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J3CU

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz landed in Beijing on Friday morning, kicking off the first visit by a leader of a G7 nation to China in three years.

He and the delegation of business leaders were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.

Scholz is due to hold talks on the one-day trip with President Xi Jinping, as well as Premier Li Keqiang.

The controversial visit comes only days after Xi strengthened his hold on power and as tensions run high between the West and Beijing on issues ranging from Taiwan to alleged human rights abuses.

The German leader has promised a "candid exchange" with Chinese leaders on all the issues including Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Scholz's day trip to China: Why now?

Trade high on the agenda

Scholz will be looking to emphasize the need for continued economic cooperation with China.

The German and Chinese economies are deeply intertwined.

Some even within Scholz's coalition government are worried the relationship is too close.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock recently said mistakes made in the past with Russia must not be repeated.

Scholz however insisted direct talks with Chinese leaders were "all the more important" after a long hiatus partly owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One thing Germany's three-party coalition agreed to when negotiating their government was to develop a new China strategy.

Controversy surrounds Chancellor Scholz's China trip

The visit comes shortly after Scholz — despite objections from many in his Cabinet and ruling coalition — pushed through a controversial deal to allow Chinese state-owned shipping company Cosco to buy a minority 24.9% stake in one of Hamburg's port terminals.

Baltic nations and some other former Soviet bloc countries have also become increasingly suspicious of China's growing economic influence in Europe, particularly given what Xi recently called Beijing's "no limits" friendship with Moscow.

At an EU summit in Brussels on October 21 focusing on relations with China, the Baltic states said it was important to speak to Beijing with a "single voice."

lo/msh (AFP, Reuters)

