Germany's Scholz arrives in China to meet Xi

Scholz however insisted direct talks with Chinese leaders were "all the more important" after a long hiatus partly owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One thing Germany's three-party coalition agreed to when negotiating their government was to develop a new China strategy.
Controversy surrounds Chancellor Scholz's China trip
The visit comes shortly after Scholz — despite objections from many in his Cabinet and ruling coalition — pushed through a controversial deal to allow Chinese state-owned shipping company Cosco to buy a minority 24.9% stake in one of Hamburg's port terminals.
Baltic nations and some other former Soviet bloc countries have also become increasingly suspicious of China's growing economic influence in Europe, particularly given what Xi recently called Beijing's "no limits" friendship with Moscow.
At an EU summit in Brussels on October 21 focusing on relations with China, the Baltic states said it was important to speak to Beijing with a "single voice."