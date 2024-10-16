Scholz affirms Israel weapons exports in wide-ranging speech

The chancellor said weapons deliveries to Israel would continue, while calling on the country to respect international humanitarian law. He also spoke about Ukraine and the German economy in an address to the Bundestag.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivered a broad policy speech in the Bundestag in Berlin on Wednesday, addressing German industry, Ukraine, domestic politics, and the conflict in the Middle East.

He stressed that Germany must keep Israel "in a position to defend itself," adding that "Israel can rely on our solidarity, now and in the future."

What did Scholz say about Israel?

Scholz's comments came a few weeks after conflicting reports in German media drew attention to whether or not the government was slowing down arms deliveries to Israel.

In the past eight weeks, the German government has approved military equipment and munitions exports to Israel worth around €31 million ($33.7 million) — more than twice as much as during the entire rest of the year, the German news agency DPA reported.

"There are deliveries and there will always be further deliveries. Israel can rely on that," Scholz said in his speech.

The chancellor also emphasized, however, that Israel needed to respect international law in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to enter the area following allegations that Israel is using starvation as a weapon of war.

He called for a cease-fire deal in Gaza, and repeated his belief that a two-state solution was the only way to end the conflict despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu having declared himself against the idea.

Scholz also urged Iran to stop its missile strikes in Israel, saying: "Iran is playing with fire. This must stop."

Germany's Scholz in clash over weapons for Israel To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Russia-Ukraine war 'cannot go on forever'

The chancellor also took the opportunity to call on Germany and other Ukrainian allies to make a stronger push to help end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"We must also do everything we can to find out how we can ensure that this war does not go on forever," said Scholz, adding that direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin were only possible in "coordination with our closest partners."

Referencing civilian casualties, he said it cannot be allowed that "so many women and men continue to die in Ukraine, victims of Russian bombs and missiles."

Scholz touches on economy, far-right politics

The chancellor wrapped up his speech by discussing issues inside Germany. He spoke of the country's struggling economy and the need for the government to support German-owned businesses.

"We have to fight especially for industry here in Germany," he said, adding that "Germany is an industrial country."

He then called for a special summit where lawmakers and industrial leaders could discuss economic policy.

Scholz also touched on recent state elections in Germany's east where the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the populist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) made particularly noticeable gains.

He accused the parties of promoting policies that sought to move Germany away from the European Union and other western allies, in particular toward closer relations with Russia.

The chancellor called such proposals "a threat to our security" and said that Germany would not abandon its allies.

Germany's Olaf Scholz under pressure after state election To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

es/nm (AFP, dpa, Reuters)