Germany's Russia policy dealt a blow by Kremlin's escalation

Russia's dramatic escalation in eastern Ukraine on Monday has had major consequences for Germany's foreign policy. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's immediate reaction — to put Nord Stream 2 on hold — was itself an awkward U-turn for the chancellor who has not yet been in office for three months.

At the start of his time in office in December, he was describing the gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea — recently completed but not yet online — as a purely private economic project, even though it is owned by a company that the Russian state has a controlling stake in. On Tuesday morning, Nord Stream 2 proved to be the political tool that many — especially the US government — had always seen it as.

With the Kremlin's move the policies of Scholz's predecessor Angela Merkel also lie in ruins. Following the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Merkel invested much time and effort into putting the Minsk Protocols into place: joining France in efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

"What is also in ruins now are the Minsk Protocols, and that is a large part of Germany's Russia policy," said Thomas Kunze, head of the Moscow office of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation — an institution affiliated with Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU). "Germany, the former chancellor, and the current chancellor have all been working hard to implement Minsk. Now, with Russia's decision, that is no longer possible."

The hope for peace seems slim now, Kunze added, but there is no other course than to try and restart the negotiations: "That is difficult. And today it sounds a bit utopian, but there is no alternative," he told DW." And the format of France, Russia, Ukraine and Germany is a format that could and should continue to play a role."

History of hostility and of friendship

The latest reactions reflect fluctuations in Germany's policy towards Russia that reach back decades. Gustav Gressel, senior policy fellow at the Berlin office of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), described the psychological roots of Germany's political and cultural ties to Russia.

"The Russia-centeredness rested on two main motives," he told DW in an email. "First, guilt from World War II [that was started by Germany and cost tens of millions of Russian lives] and the longing for historic reconciliation, and secondly on sympathy for Russia based on a common sense of victimhood and being deprived of historical rights by the Western Allies who won WWI," he claims.

German Chancellor Kohl (second from the right) was very friendly both with Soviet leader Gorbachev and his successor Yelzin

Nevertheless, the Federal Republic's first chancellor, Konrad Adenauer, drove a hostile policy towards Communist Eastern Europe, and worked hard to orientate West Germany towards the West, the so-called "Westbindung" or "Westintegration."

That was modified by Social Democrat Chancellor Willy Brandt (1969-1974) whose famous "Ostpolitik" aimed to normalize relations with the Communist-ruled eastern countries.

"The concept of Ostpolitik has changed its form numerous times since it was coined by Willy Brandt in 1969," said Rafael Loss, foreign and security policy specialist at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). "He wanted to establish productive relations and overcome the historical burden that Germany had accumulated with the terror of the Second World War. But Willy Brandt was only able to pursue his kind of Ostpolitik because Germany was so integrated into the Euro-Atlantic political West."

The idea of hoping to soften the Soviet Union with friendship took hold under both Brandt and his successor Helmut Schmidt. It was a policy summed up by a phrase coined by one of Brandt's most influential Cabinet ministers, Egon Bahr: "change through rapprochement."

The 1980s and 1990s, meanwhile, may have been the highpoint of German-Russian relations, when Chancellor Helmut Kohl enjoyed an increasingly fruitful relationship with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. That led to various deals ensuring that Russian troops left East Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

But more recently, the German government's eagerness to bind closer economic ties to Russia (often called "Wandel durch Handel," or "change through trade") has been beneficial "both in economic and energy terms," according to Rafael Loss. "Germany benefited from fairly cheap energy over the last 20 years," he said.

Putin and Germany's former Chancellor Schröder are on very friendly terms

But economic rapprochement has also led to more embarrassing developments: Former SPD Chancellor Gerhard Schröder spent much his last few months in office ensuring that Nord Stream deals would be in place to bring Russian gas to Germany. He later joined the boards of the companies operating the pipeline.

Most of the dovish policies have crumbled in the face of Putin's militarism, however. And Germany's influence on Russia now appears much weaker than it once was.

"I think the possibilities for influence [on Russia] are small," said Johannes Varwick, political scientist and professor of international relations at the University of Halle. "What we can do now is to try to stabilize Ukraine politically and economically as best we can. But that, too, is probably a battle that we will have to lose for the time being, because Russia is, of course, doing everything it can to destabilize Ukraine."

Edited by: Rina Goldenberg

