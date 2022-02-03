Germany's reaction to DW ban in Russia: Simon Young

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Russia has withdrawn the press credentials of all Deutsche Welle staff and is shutting the organization's studio in Moscow. Calling the move a "total overreaction," DW said it would take legal steps against the decision.
The German-language version of the Russian state broadcaster can no longer be transmitted in Germany. The timing of the ban comes amid high tensions between Moscow and the West.
Journalism teachers in Hong Kong can no longer teach freely amid an ongoing crackdown on free press by the government. Some are adapting to the new situation and changing their strategy.
For months, Poland's side of the border with Belarus was off-limits to aid workers and media as displaced people attempted to cross to the EU. Now, journalists are allowed in again, under strict controls. DW went along.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version