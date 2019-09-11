 Germany′s Protestant Church to send rescue ship to Mediterranean | News | DW | 12.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany's Protestant Church to send rescue ship to Mediterranean

The Protestant Church is calling for a political solution to the migration crisis in Europe. The Catholic Church's bishop council declined to say whether it would implement a similar measure.

Italien Nähe Lampedusa | Rettungsschiff Mare Jonio | Flüchtlinge (Reuters/D. Zammit Lupi)

Germany's Protestant Church will send a ship to the Mediterranean to rescue migrants attempting to make the crossing into Europe, the church council head said Thursday.

"It's more than symbolism, it is about taking exemplary action. People will be rescued in the Mediterranean," said Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, head of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD).

The announcement follows a proposal put forward at the Protestant Church's congress earlier this year.

For decades, the Protestant Church has been working in African nations to combat the reasons people flee their homes, Bedford-Strohm said.

Read more: 6 EU nations agree to take in 'Ocean Viking' migrants

The church wants to push for a political solution to the migration crisis in Europe.

"We need a distribution mechanism in Europe that avoids having to hold a debate for every single ship and discuss whether people can come to land and where they can go," he said.

The church will not be responsible for operating the ship, but will establish a private organization to handle the operational logistics.

Watch video 01:58

Malta allows migrants to dock after relocation deal

The process of purchasing the ship, refurbishing it and conducting other preparations will take months, Bedford-Strohm said.

Read more: Sea-Watch rescuers slam 'shameful' German, EU refugee policy

Germany's Catholic Church would not comment directly on whether it is planning a similar initiative. "The church already supports rescue operations in the Mediterranean in a multitude of ways," the spokesman of the Catholic Church's Bishop conference in Germany, Matthias Kopp, said to DPA.

Bedford-Strohm called for putting a stop to the criminalization of rescue efforts in the Mediterranean and for European governments to reinstate state-led rescue missions. "Those who save people from drowning should not be criminalized," he said.

He added that it's irresponsible to return migrants to Libya where they would wind up in Libyan camps, the conditions of which are "appalling and in some cases, inhumane," according to the project leader of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Libya, Christophe Hey.

Watch video 01:26

More migrants jump off rescue ship in bid to reach Italy

mmc/stb (dpa/AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Sea-Watch rescuers slam 'shameful' German, EU refugee policy

The humanitarian NGO has accused the EU of deliberately allowing tense standoffs over migrants at Mediterranean ports to deter ships from rescuing people. Sea-Watch captain Carola Rackete is under house arrest in Italy. (02.07.2019)  

6 EU nations agree to take in 'Ocean Viking' migrants

Six EU countries have said they will accept more than 300 migrants from a rescue ship stranded in the Mediterranean. The Maltese prime minister said none would stay in Malta, where they will disembark. (23.08.2019)  

EU interior ministers fail to find compromise on Mediterranean refugee rescue

Interior ministers from across the European Union have failed to agree on temporary measures to manage increased migration across the Mediterranean. Officials have told DW that the future of the bloc is at stake. (18.07.2019)  

WWW links

EKD Press Release

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

More migrants jump off rescue ship in bid to reach Italy  

Malta allows migrants to dock after relocation deal  

Related content

Spanien Barcelona Carola Rackete erhält Ehrenmedaille vom Parlament Kataloniens

Pep Guardiola honors German sea captain who rescued migrants 11.09.2019

A ceremony to mark Catalonia's national day honored the German captain of the rescue ship "Sea-Watch 3," who helped save the lives of 40 refugees. The medal was presented by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Seenotrettung Flüchtlinge Schiffbrüchige Lebensrettung

Mediterranean migrant rescue ship running low on food: Doctors Without Borders 22.08.2019

There are 356 migrants on the Ocean Viking ship, which has not been allowed to dock by Italian and Maltese authorities for two weeks. The vessel picked up several groups of migrants but is running out of food.

10. Weltkonferenz von Religions for Peace

The Christian church: Dying out or thriving like never before? 21.08.2019

In Germany priests often preach to empty church benches while in Zambia, Christian churches play a leading role in society. At the Religions for Peace World Assembly, Tessa Walther explores the root of these differences.

Advertisement